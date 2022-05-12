C-9 athletes qualify for state

The Chase County Longhorns swept the team titles in the Class C-9 district track meet, with 146 points for the boys, and 186 for the girls. After the Longhorns the Gordon-Rushville boys had 105 points, and the Bayard girls finished with 75 points.

With one less automatically qualifying spot for the state meet in class C than in higher classes, the teams had to work that much harder to have kids move on to the state meet.

One of the toughest races of the day was the boys 4x800 meter relay that began right when the wind and rain kicked off as well. The Perkins County Plainsmen survived the inclement weather to win the race and punch their ticket to state with a time of 9:02.95.

Earlier in the day, Atreyu Thorsen of Gordon-Rushville won both of the throws, posting distances of 44’3.75” in the shot put and 141’ in the discus, qualifying for state in both events.

Other qualifiers in multiple events included Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in the high jump and discus, Easton Fries of Chase County in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, and Bryn McNair of Chase County who qualified in four events; the high jump, where she won, the 4x400 meter relay, and the 400 and 800 meters.

Winners of multiple events included Lucy Spady of Chase County winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Mason McGreer of Perkins County also won the 1,600 and 3,200 on the boys side, Easton Fries of Chase County swept the hurdle events, and Jerzee Milner of Chase County won the 100 meter dash and 100 meter hurdles.

In all, Chase County will have 20 entries going to state, not including potential wildcard entries. Gordon-Rushville and Perkins County will have 10, Bridgeport with seven, Bayard with four, Morrill and Mitchell with three apiece, and Hemingford with one. Wildcard qualifiers will be announced by the NSAA in the coming days.

The state qualifiers will conclude their season in Omaha at Burke Stadium Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Top Results

Boys’ results

100 meters - 1. Ellis Livingston, GR 11.51; 2. Dilon Metz, BRID 11.59; 3. Dawson Mollendor, CC 11.60; 4. Hayden Umble, MIT 11.62; 5. Caleb Heck, GR 12.02; 6. Ethan Sihm; 7. Ryder Potts, PC 12.08; 8. Kyser Lewis, MOR 12.35.

200 meters - 1. Casey Hanson, PC 23.73; 2. Blake Garner, PC 23.78; 3. Ellis Livingston, GR 23.89; 4. Francisco Alvizar, MIT 24.34; 5. Jonathan Sosa, CC 24.46; 6. Dillon Metz, BRID 24.88; 7. Brock Tines, PC 25.44; 8. Caleb Heck, CR 26.01.

400 meters - 1. Jace Freeseman, GR 52.71; 2. Jace Phillips, BRID 54.04; 3. Ryan Bernhardt, CC 54.04; 4. Luis Co, CC 58.78; 5. Kolby Houchin, BAY 1:00.19; 6. Austin Child, GR 1:01.07.

800 meters - 1. Jace Phillips, BRID 2:05.87; 2. Colton Pouk, PC 2:10.13; 3. Zach Herbert, CC 2:15.52; 4. Ryal Baldwin, MIT 2:16.21; 5. Tristan Jablonski, CC 2:17.26; 6. Camelo Ayala, MIT 2:19.25.

1600 meters - 1. Mason McGreer, PC 4:56.57; 2. Elijah Conley, BRID 5:07.03; 3. Franklin Johns, GR 5:09.16; 4. Brayan Reyes, CC 5:16.45; 5. Zachary Araujo, BAY 5:21.32; 6. Juan Borton, GR 5:21.37.

3200 meters - 1. Mason McGreer, PC 11:10.41; 2. Elijah Conley, BRID 11:30.48; 3. Trevin Moreno, CC 11:43.09; 4. Camryn Chapman, MOR 11:43.44; 5. Luke Ott, MOR 11:55.51; 6. Zane Hinman, HEM 12:06.86.

110 meter hurdles - 1. Easton Fries, CC 15.49; 2. Jensen Olsen, CC 15.97; 3. Aydon McDonald, GR 16.00; 4. Kade Anderson, CC 16.12; 5. William Costello, GR 16.71; 6. Wyatt Hayward, MIT 17.48.

300 meters - 1. Easton Fries, CC 42.24; 2. Aydon McDonald, GR 42.58; 3. William Costello, GR 44.81; 4. Wyatt Hayward, MIT 46.06; 5. Kade Anderson, CC 46.79; 6. Logan Metz, BRID 47.55.

4x100 meter relay - 1. Perkins County, 45.45; 2. Gordon-Rushville, 45.81; 3. Mitchell, 46.23; 4. Bridgeport, 47.09; 5. Kimball, 47.83.

4x400 meter relay - 1. Chase County, 3:32.73; 2. Gordon-Rushville, 3:35.53; 3. Mitchell, 3:38.19; 4. Perkins County, 3:40.22; 5. Morrill, 4:00.73.

4x800 meter relay - 1. Perkins County, 9:02.95; 2. Chase County, 9:20.43; 3. Gordon-Rushville, 9:35.69; 4. Mitchell, 10:00.77; 5. Bayard, 10:56.43; 6. Kimball, 10:57.75.

Shot Put - 1. Atreyu Thorsen, GR 44’3.25; 2. Jaret Peterson, CC 43’8.75; 3. Cooper Dillan, CC 42’2.25; 4. Michael Morgan, MOR 41’11.75; 5. Austin Meyer, PC 40’11; 6. Hunter Wyland, HEM 40’9.75.

Discus - 1. Atreyu Thorsen, GR 141’0; 2. Jeremiah Coley, MIT 130’6; 3. Jaret Peterson, CC 128’8; 4. Hunter Wyland, HEM 126’2; 5. Cooper Dilan, CC 122’1; 6. Theron Miller; BAY 121’11.

High Jump - 1. Wyatt Hayward, MIT 6’0; 2. Easton Fries, CC 5’7; 3. Shawn Francescato, MIT 5’7; 4. Kash Kietrick, MIT 5’7; 5. Caleb Wilkins, BAY 5’5; 6. Ellis Livingston, GR 5’5.

Pole Vault - 1. Kolby Houchin, BAY 12’9; 2. Bryce Hodsden, MIT 12’9; 3. Evan Hill, BRID 12’3; 4. Mason Wallin, CC 12’3; 5. Adriane Garza, MIT 11’3; 6. Trey Schindler, KIM 11’3.

Long Jump - 1. Ryan Bernhardt, CC 20’3; 2. Casey Hanson, PC 20’2; 3. Dilon Metz, BRID 18’10.75; 4. Donovan Fillmore, GR 18’8; 5. Adrian Torres, 18’7; 6. Carter Reisig, MIT 18’3.25.

Triple Jump - 1. Blake Garner, PC 41’9.5; 2. Kade Anderson, CC 40’3.75; 3. Stephen Murray, CC 39’3; 4. Adrian Torres, BAY 38’8.75; 5. Logan Metz, BRID 38’7; 6. Aiden Hoehn, 37’10.5.

Girls Results

100 meters - 1. Jerzee Milner, CC 12.87; 2. Dani Harter, BAY 13.10; 3. Catherine Bryner, HEM 13.13; 4. Elizabeth Mayer, HEM 13.45; 5. Adelle Eskew, CC 13.84; 6. Julia Winstrom, KIM 14.14; 7. Janaye Herman, BRID 14.22; 8. Grisleydi Ortega, CC 14.26.

200 meters - 1. Elizabeth Mayer, HEM 27.47; 2. Brooklin Hess, MOR 27.48; 3. Dani Harter, BAY 28.00; 4. Cambree Schmaltz, BAY 28.05; 5. Adelle Eskew, CC 28.54; 6. Ali McNair, CC 28.59; 7. Reaghan Shultz, GR 29.23; 8. Addison Beebe, MIT 29.67.

400 meters - 1. Bryn McNair, CC 1:01.20; 2. Brooklin Hess, MOR 1:01.95; 3. Cambree, Schmaltz, BAY 1:04.12; 4. Peyton Owens, CC 1:05.04; 5. Libby Cole, PC 1:06.33; 6. Hailey Markee, CC 1:08.13.

800 meters - 1. Bryn McNair, CC 2:26.81; 2. Haley Johnson, GR 2:34.37; 3. Landree McNair, CC 2:34.37; 4. Destiny Hanson, HEM 2:41.53; 5. Madison Ribble, BRID 2:47.15; 6. Meredith Gloy, PC 2:52.33.

1600 meters - 1. Lucy Spady, CC 5:47.49; 2. Tyrah American Horse, GR 5:51.01; 3. Kierra Miller, BAY 5:56.26; 4. Charis Goodell, PC 6:01.90; 5. Autumn Edwards, MOR 6:13.38; 6. Lillian Golden; MIT 6:09.40.

3200 meters - 1. Lucy Spady, CC 12:54.58; 2. Tyrah American Horse, GR 13:00.20; 3. Cecilia Barron, MOR 13:04.47; 4. Carlye Kresl, HEM 13:11.50; 5. Madison Ribble, BRID 13:15.42; 6. Caelyn Long, CC 14:48;45.

100 meter hurdles - 1. Jerzee Milner, CC 15.38; 2. Kailee Potts, PC 16.53; 3. Joee Clevenger, CC, 16.88; 4. Kaitlin Heeg, KIM 17.03; 5. Jarjie Schmitt, MIT 17.55; 6, Trinity Penn, MIT 18.12; 7. Brookelynn Warner, HEM 18.27; 8. Aurora Hinman, HEM 18.83.

300 meter hurdles - 1. Kailee Potts, PC 47.35; 2. Jerzee Milner, CC 49.24; 3. Peyton Owens, CC 51.15; 4. Joee Clevenger, CC 52.13; 5. Marjie Schmitt, MIT 52.59; 6. Trinity Penn, MIT 55.79.

4x100 meter relay - 1. Chase County, 51.25; 2. Bayard, 52.01; 3. Hemingford, 53.52; 4. Bridgeport, 54.69; 5. Mitchell 55.25; 6. Gordon-Rushville, 58.84.

4x400 meter relay - 1. Chase County, 4:11.42; 2. Perkins County, 4:24.93; 3. Gordon-Rushville, 4:31.89; 4. Bayard, 4:33.25; 5. Hemingford, 4:36.77; 6. Mitchell, 4:40.36; 7. Kimball, 4:43.13; 8. Bridgeport, 4:53.80.

4x800 meter relay - 1. Chase County, 10:22.73; 2. Perkins County, 10:30.32; 3. Gordon-Rushville, 10:35.10; 4. Mitchell, 11:15.21; 5. Bridgeport, 11:25.02; 6. Morrill, 11:56.86; 7. Bayard, 12:34.42.

Shot Put - 1. McKinley Grover, GR 37’7.5; 2. Lexi Fiscus, BAY 35’11.5; 3. Kaylie Lotspeich, CC 33’11.75; 4. Grace Dean, BRID 33’10.75; 5. Caitlyn Blackstone, MIT 31’5; 6. Hayley Blackstone, MIT 31’4.25.

Discus - 1. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRID 128’2; 2. Kaylie Lotspeich, CC 124’4; 3. McKinley Grover, GR 121’10; 4. Grace Dean, BRID 109’0; 5. Gisselle Acuna, CC 105’3; 6. Katelyn Ott, MOR 101’6.

High Jump - 1. Bryn McNair, CC 5’3; 2. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, BRID 5’1; 3. Jayden Paxton, KIM 4’9; 3. Tianna Stierwalt, KIM 4’9; 5. Ruth Lively, BAY 4’7; 6. Dani Harter, BAY 4’7.

Pole Vault - 1. Jordan Jablonski, CC 10’0; 2. Ali McNair, CC 9’6; 3. Catherine Bryner, HEM 9’0; 4. Emma Robbins, MIT 9’0; 5. Alissa Hodsden, MIT 8’6; 6. Alexis Hill, BRID 7’6.

Long Jump - 1. Olivia Loomis-Goltl, BRID 15’8.75; 2. Haley Johnson, GR 15’8.25; 3. Danika Hassel, BAY 15’7.25; 4. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 15’2.75; 5. Katie Cook, PC 15’1.75; 6. Adelle Eskew, CC 14’10.

Triple Jump - 1. Joslyn Hopkins, BAY 32’4.25; 2. Kyndall Sprague, MOR 31’10.75; 3. Ava McNair, CC 31’8.5; 4. Liz Reeves, CC 31’8.5; 5. Ruth Lively, BAY 30’1; 6. Reaghan Shultz, GR 29’8.25.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

