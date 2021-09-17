Cardinals 4-0 after win over Gering

The Chadron Cardinals improved their record to 4-0 Friday night by defeating the visiting Gering Bulldogs 42-6 in a Western Conference matchup.
The Cardinals opened the game with three first downs in their first five plays, but had a long pass intercepted by Tanner Gartner on their sixth play.
However, Chadron scored on its next possession when freshman Quinn Bailey went the final 13 yards two plays after he’d caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Justus Alcorn. Just prior to that, Alcorn and wide receiver Xander Provance had hooked up on a 21-yard pass.
A 24-yard pass from Alcorn to a wide open Michael Sorenson gave the Cardinals a 14-0 lead with 4:27 left in the second quarter.
Just over three minutes later, Chadron went 63 yards in three running plays. Leading rusher Dawson Dunbar raced 34 yards to open the drive, Alcorn carried for 15 and Dunbar made a nifty cut near the goal line for the final 14 yards, giving the Cards a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Cards posted another 21 points in the third quarter. The spree began with Bailey romping 54 yards while taking advantage of a block by Provance, their teammates reported.
With 4:44 left, Alcorn and Sorenson hooked up on another wide open pass covering 33 yards. Provance then raced 25 yards to the end zone on the first play after the Cardinals took possession on Gering’s botched punt that included a fumble snap.
The Cardinals’ Seth Gaswick kicked all six extra points after assuming the duties during practice this week following an injury to the team’s original placekicker in the last week’s game at Valentine.
Gering scored its touchdown with less than a minute remaining when Grady Robbins ran the final 10 yards after the Cardinals’ alternates lost a fumble at their own 34. Quarterback Jackson Howard hit Barron Williams with a 10-yard pass and also ran a keeper for 10 yards during the drive.
As luck would have it, Luis Avila-Sidon’s extra point attempt bounded high off the left upright.
The Cardinals rushed for 276 yards and completed five of nine passes for 97 yards, giving them 373 yards of total offense. Gering was limited to 50 yards rushing and 76 passing.
Dunbar carried 13 times for 124 yards and also returned an interception 45 yards just before halftime, but time ran out before the Cardinals could turn it into points.
Bailey scored on two of his three carries. Alcorn carried eight times for 66 yards besides throwing for nearly 100.