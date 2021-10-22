Cardinals finish regular season 9-0

While Chadron fans were understandably uneasy at halftime, the second half belonged almost entirely to Coach Mike Lecher’s Cardinals. They initially scored on a 33-yard pass from Alcorn to wide receiver Seth Gaswick with just under seven minutes remaining in the third period, and tallied three more times in the fourth.

Alcorn, who is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, posted the first two last quarter TDs on runs of 30 and 27 yards and Dunbar went the final four yards for the third score.

Alcorn’s touchdown jaunts appeared to be carbon copies. He broke a couple of tackle attempts at the line of scrimmage and could not be stopped once he got into the open.

A determined 15-yard carry by Quinn Bailey preceded Dunbar’s TD that came with 3:12 to play.

Gaswick, who also had a 40-yard punt return, was perfect on all five extra point attempts.

Cody Hall’s back-to-back punts of 62 and 40 yards helped the Cardinals have favorable field position in the second half, forcing the Indians to take possession at the Chadron nine and six yard lines.