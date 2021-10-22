Cardinals finish regular season 9-0

After trailing 8-7 at halftime, the Chadron High School football team came alive in the second half to defeat the Ogallala Indians 35-8 on the Cardinals’ home field Friday night.
The Cards, ranked No. 4 in Class C-1 by both the Omaha and Lincoln newspapers this week, are now 9-0 and are assured of a home field game on Friday when the State Playoffs begin. This team is the 15th in Chadron High history that has finished its regular season without a loss.
Sparked by a 54-yard pass launched by quarterback Justus Alcorn as he was being chased out of bounds and caught by Xander Provance, the Cardinals scored on their first possession when tailback Dawson Dunbar went the final seven yards.
Ogallala scored late in the first quarter after Cole Stokey intercepted Alcorn’s pass and returned it about 20 yards to the Chadron 21. Two plays later, Harry Caskey, the Indians’ quarterback, went up the middle for 14 yards and scored one play later from the seven on a similar play. Caskey passed to Cameron Bush for the two-point conversion, putting the Cardinals behind for the first time all season.
Midway in the second quarter, Caskey carried for 19 yards and tailback Cameron Zink gained 22 on the next play, punching the ball deep into Chadron territory. But the Cards’ defense stopped the threat a foot shy of the goal line.
While Chadron fans were understandably uneasy at halftime, the second half belonged almost entirely to Coach Mike Lecher’s Cardinals. They initially scored on a 33-yard pass from Alcorn to wide receiver Seth Gaswick with just under seven minutes remaining in the third period, and tallied three more times in the fourth.
Alcorn, who is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, posted the first two last quarter TDs on runs of 30 and 27 yards and Dunbar went the final four yards for the third score.
Alcorn’s touchdown jaunts appeared to be carbon copies. He broke a couple of tackle attempts at the line of scrimmage and could not be stopped once he got into the open.
A determined 15-yard carry by Quinn Bailey preceded Dunbar’s TD that came with 3:12 to play.
Gaswick, who also had a 40-yard punt return, was perfect on all five extra point attempts.
Cody Hall’s back-to-back punts of 62 and 40 yards helped the Cardinals have favorable field position in the second half, forcing the Indians to take possession at the Chadron nine and six yard lines.
Lecher said that while going undefeated is always special, the victory will help the Cards have a better seed and nailed down a home date in the first round of the playoffs. It will be the Chadron’s 32nd playoff appearance.