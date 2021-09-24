Cardinals sweep Bearcats volleyball

Thursday night’s matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and the Chadron Cardinals saw the Cardinals beat the Bearcats in a clean three sets and saw both teams change the direction their season was going.
The Cardinals won in three sets by scores of 26-24, 22-25, and 25-9.
“I thought we played really well tonight, the last time we saw Scottsbluff we lost in four at home,” Chadron head coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “So we were looking to get a big win tonight.”
With this win, the Cardinals hope to turn this season around after losing their last several games.
“We had an eight game losing streak coming into this, so we definitely needed a win just to gain some confidence and get a little more excitement out of the team,” Hoffman said.
The Cardinals did everything they could to keep the Bearcat girls out of sync.
“Our biggest thing was that we needed to keep them out of system. We needed to serve aggressively, and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Hoffman said.
“When we went down big in the second set I just told them: ‘we got to battle, they can’t sit back on their heels and expect them to roll over.”
Coming off of more than a week without a game, the Bearcats admittedly did not play their best volleyball
“Tonight was kind of a rough night; we definitely did not come out and play our best. It was just a combination of not playing; we haven’t played in over a week and having over a week of practice,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “We lost our focus of what we were fighting for. But we had a good talk in the locker room and we have a quick turn around.”
To make this win more satisfying for the Cardinals, they pulled the win out with a team comprised mostly of underclassmen.
“Surprisingly, with the young girls we do have on the court, a lot of them are really inexperienced, but they do a lot together,” Hoffman said. “Whether its basketball or track, they spend a lot of time together. They have a good relationship which really helped them on the court.”
With this game, the Bearcats move to 9-8 on the season while the Cardinals move up to 4-10 for the year.
Scottsbluff will play several games at the Holdrege Invitational Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25. Chadron plays their next match Tuesday, Sept. 28 at home against Gordon-Rushville.