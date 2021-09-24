Cardinals sweep Bearcats volleyball

Thursday night’s matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and the Chadron Cardinals saw the Cardinals beat the Bearcats in a clean three sets and saw both teams change the direction their season was going.

The Cardinals won in three sets by scores of 26-24, 22-25, and 25-9.

“I thought we played really well tonight, the last time we saw Scottsbluff we lost in four at home,” Chadron head coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “So we were looking to get a big win tonight.”

With this win, the Cardinals hope to turn this season around after losing their last several games.

“We had an eight game losing streak coming into this, so we definitely needed a win just to gain some confidence and get a little more excitement out of the team,” Hoffman said.

The Cardinals did everything they could to keep the Bearcat girls out of sync.

“Our biggest thing was that we needed to keep them out of system. We needed to serve aggressively, and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Hoffman said.

“When we went down big in the second set I just told them: ‘we got to battle, they can’t sit back on their heels and expect them to roll over.”