Cautions highlighted Friday’s racing with close finishes

It was a full moon out Friday night at HiWay 92 Raceway and the first day of the Battle of the Bluffs racing saw plenty of caution lights and red flags as only about three or four races did not feature some sort of stoppage.

In the end during the first night of the Battle of the Bluffs racing sponsored by Laticrete, the main events saw plenty of photo endings as cars just nipped each other at the finish line.

The three big races that saw bumper to bumper finishes were the Warriors, Minions, and the Super Stocks.

The Minions main event race was one of the closest races of the night. Dalton Gass won the first two races on the night by capturing the trophy dash and the heat race. The main event was a battle between Gass and Kallen Nuss, who finished second in the previous two races.

The two younger drivers put on quite a show. Gass had to start from the back on a restart, but pushed down on the gas pedal and worked his way to the front. Gass and Nuss each took short leads, but nothing more than a half-car length in the final laps.

Rounding turn four on the final lap, the two were neck-in-neck and at the finish line, Nuss just edged Gass by .031 seconds for the main event win.

The Warrior race saw the same type of racing as the Minions. Sean Ash won the first two races in winning the trophy dash and the heat race. When it came to the main event, Ash and Chris Overmire were battling it out as the two really never got more than a 2-car-length lead.

When the final lap came, Ash had a slim lead, but Overmire cranked it up and at the line, Overmire in the number 23 car, won the 15-lap main event by .054 seconds over Ash.

The Super Stocks saw Duane Buskirk capture plenty of wins. Buskirk, of Bayard, first won the Quicktime award and proceeded to win the trophy dash. Kyle Austin then outran Buskirk in the heat race, but in the main event, it was a three-car battle in the final five laps between Austin, Buskirk, and Trent Rahmig. Jared Whiting was also in the hunt for a while.

In the end of the Super Stock race, Buskirk maneuvered around Rahmig and Austin to claim the win on the last lap by .266 seconds over a second-place Austin.

The Bandoleros saw two main event winners as Wyatt Dent won the younger drivers Bandit division while Madilyn Lange won the older drivers Outlaw division. Both drivers also won the trophy dash. It was the trophy dash that saw Lange out run Dent for the overall win. Dent has been dominating in overall Bando racing the past couple times that this class raced at HiWay 92 Raceway Park.

The final race of the night saw 16 cars run around the track in the Legends main event for a 20-lap main event. That race was a battle with the top five cars as the five finished within a second of each other.

First off, though, the Legends saw different winners in all the categories. Colton Crocker won the Quicktime award after timing in at 14.812 seconds to out race Brett Reid (14.990) and Al Matthews (14.993).

The trophy dash, or the first heat race, it was Bryanna Bruce capturing the win over Tessa Marine and Crocker.

The second heat race saw Tanner Scarberry win over Brett Reid, while the third heat race saw Natalie Foster beat out Matthews. The fourth heat race saw Darrell Lee Stewart top Trent Phillips.

The heat race finishes set everything up for a heated main event. Matthews earned the win by holding off Stewart, Scarberry, Reid, and Crocker for the win. Matthews crossed the finish line .334 seconds in front of Stewart, who took second. Scarberry took third .357 seconds behind while Reid was fourth at .646 seconds behind and Crocker was fifth .831 seconds behind.

The second night of the Battle of the Bluffs, Saturday, Aug. 13, was run with a 40-lap Legends Main Event. Racing was not finished by press deadline and Saturday’s racing results will appear next week.

Friday, Aug. 12 results

Quicktime

Bandos – Bandit – Wyatt Dent

Bandos – Outlaws – Madilyn Lange

Legends – Colton Crocker

Super Stock – Duane Buskirk

Trophy Dash

Super Stock – Duane Buskirk

Bandos – Outlaws – Madilyn Lange

Bandos – Bandit – Wyatt Dent

Minions – Dalton Gass

Warriors – Sean Ash

Legends – Bryanna Bruce

Legends

Heat 1 (Trophy) – 1, Bryanna Bruce; 2, Tessa Marine; 3, Colton Crocker; 4, Scott Dent; 5, Zach Havens.

Heat 2 – 1, Tanner Scarberry; 2, Brett Reid; 3, Garrett Wilson; 4, Erik Bain.

Heat 3 – 1, Natalie Foster; 2, Al Matthews; 3, Bob Phillips; 4, David Anadon.

Heat 4 – 1, Darrell Lee Stewart; 2, Trent Phillips; 3, Jessi Dike; 4, Ashlyn Hemler.

Main – 1, Al Matthews; 2, Darrell Lee Stewart; 3, Tanner Scarberry; 4, Brett Reid; 5, Colton Crocker; 6, Natalie Foster; 7, Bryanna Bruce; 8, Trent Phillips; 9, Bob Phillips; 10, Erik Bain; 11, Garrett Wilson; 12, Jessi Dike; 13, Zach Havens; 14, Scott Dike; 15, Tessa Marine; 16, Ashlyn Hemler.

Super Stock

Heat – 1, Kyle Austin; 2, Duane Buskirk; 3, Jared Whiting; 4, Brayden Douglas; 5, Trent Rahmig.

Main – 1, Duane Buskirk; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Trent Rahmig; 4, Jared Whiting; 5, Terry Gass; 6, Brayden Douglas.

Minions

Heat – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Bridger Wallace; 4, Carson Moore; 5, Aly Simons; 6, Micheala Ashing.

Main – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Dalton Gass; 3, Bridger Wallace; 4, Carson Moore; 5, Aly Simons; 5, Micheala Ashing.

Warriors

Heat – 1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Chris Overmire; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress.

Main – 1, Chris Overmire; 2, Sean Ash; 3, Chris Douglas; 4, Randy Avolio; 5, Beth Cress.

Bandos

Trophy (Heat Race) – 1, Madilyn Lange; 2, Wyatt Dent; 3, Jacob Johnson; 4, Reagan Fruge; 5, Aspyn Lange; 6, Zoey Pachco.

Main – 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Jacob Johnson; 4, Reagan Fruge; 5, Aspyn Lange; 6, Zoey Pachco.