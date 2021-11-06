Central Wyoming wins first regional title over EWC

The second set saw the two border teams tied at 5-5. After a missed serve, Erica Fava reeled off five straight points for an 11-5 lead. The Lancers came back to slice the lead to one, 14-13, behind three points from Pec. WNCC went back up 21-17 on a Fava ace serve and won the second set 25-23.

WNCC led the third set 4-2 and later 7-5. That was when the Lancers changed the momentum as Alyssa George had four points, including an ace serve for a 10-7 lead. The Lancers went up 14-8 after three points from Jelena Jablanov and pushed the lead to 20-14 on a Halle Hogan point. Jablanova had two more points for a 24-16 lead and the Lancers won the third 25-18.

The Cougars started the fourth set as Boggs had four straight points for a 4-0 lead. The Cougars led 7-5 before a kill from EWC’s Fatima Ramirez and two points from George gave the Lancers an 8-7 lead. Laura Milori tied the set at 8-8 with a kill, but a kill from EWC’s Pec and two points from Jablanov gave EWC the 11-8 lead. The Lancers led 16-10 on two Pec points and pushed the lead to 18-12 on a point by Asli Erdi.

WNCC came back to cut the lead to 18-15 on two points from Holleigh Jaime, including an ace serve. WNCC couldn’t get any closer as Makenna Reinert ended the match with a kill and the 25-19 Lancer win.