Cercal scores twice, WNCC men top NJC 2-1

Rodrigo Cercal scored twice, including a second-half penalty kick, and the Western Nebraska Community College defense came up big in registering the 2-1 win over Northeastern Junior College Friday at Landers Soccer Complex in a game that concluded as the sun was setting and light was about all gone.

It was WNCC’s second straight conference win as they improved to 2-0 in conference play and 2-3 overall.

Friday’s win was also a great defensive effort as the Plainsmen controlled the offense, but the Cougar defense allowed just one goal while thwarting shot after shot from the NJC crew. NJC outshot the Cougar men 24-3.

“The defense was really tough because NJC is a bigger team than us, taller team,” Tom Pelzer said. “So we had to fight for every ball in the air because they are dangerous when it comes to crosses. But, we did a great job. Everybody on the defense had good composure.”

Pelzer said the win was huge because the last time the two teams played, NJC won 2-1 in a non-conference game. Friday, his team made the most of their shot opportunities to get the win.

“This game was really tough and we fought to the end,” Pelzer said. “The game was pretty equal and NJC is a pretty good team. We lost over at their place and today we won by a fight. Everyone gave everything for the team. Each one was fighting for 90 minutes so I think we deserve it.”

Pelzer said they didn’t get many shots, but they made the most of their opportunities.

“We didn’t get a lot of chances, but the chances that we got, we were efficient, so we used them,” he said. “I guess NJC had good chances, too, especially on the corner kicks, but we had great composure especially on the defense.”

WNCC got on the board and scored as Cercal took a pass from Pelzer and dribbled the ball to the front of the goal and plastered it into the back of the net with 28:18 left in the first half. Neither team would score the rest of the first half as WNCC led 1-0 at intermission.

The second half saw NJC tie the contest with 26:40 left in the match on a goal by Clement Scaccia.

After that, NJC kept peppering the goal as the Plainsmen missed with 20 minutes to play and then NJC had a corner kick a few minutes later and missed on that shot, missed on the rebound shot, and then missed on a corner kick in a span of 20 seconds.

WNCC had another good shot as Jacob Collins missed with 17:20 to play. But, with 11:29 to play, Cercal got the ball and went into the box and was fouled by the Plainsmen goalkeeper resulting in a penalty kick. Cercal is automatic when it comes to penalty kicks, hitting the shot and putting the Cougars up 2-1.

NJC kept shooting as their goalkeeper Nestus Burger brought the ball up past the center field line and took a shot that just went high. WNCC goalkeeper Henan Burdiles continued making saves especially in the final two minutes to help the Cougars to the big win.

NJC had six corner kicks to just one for WNCC.

Burdiles had 10 saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC will be back in action on Saturday when they host Lamar Community College in a conference contest beginning at 3:30 p.m. or after the women’s game that starts at 1 p.m.