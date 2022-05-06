Chadron boys, Alliance girls win titles in Bayard

BAYARD - In a final tune-up before district competition next week, the Chadron boys and Alliance girls’ track and field teams claimed championships of the Bayard BCD Invitational held Friday in Bayard.

Eleven Panhandle schools competed in the annual meet that usually closes out the regular-season schedule.

The Chadron boys piled up six first-place finishes to total a winning score of 167 points. Sidney, which won seven events, finished second with 138.5. Alliance finished third with 86.

Sparking Chadron’s performance was Chayton Bynes, who claimed a pair of individual events. Bynes won the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 11 3/4 inches, which is a new school record. He doubled up by also winning the triple jump with a mark of 44-11.

The Cardinals proved dominant in both hurdles races. Xander Provance won the 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 14.89 seconds and Malachi Swallow won the 300 intermediates in 41.48. Chadron swept the top three places in the hurdles events.

Chadron’s other event winners were Quinn Bailey and Carter Ryan. Bailey ran to a first-place finish in the 400 with a time of 54.85, while Ryan won the 1,600 in 5:00.96.

The Sidney boys were also well represented on the medal stand. In the sprint events, Luke Holly blazed to the title of the 100 in a time of 10.99 and Isak Doty broke the tape first in the 200 with a time of 24.01.

The Red Raiders’ other top finishers individually were Daniel Bashtovoi in the 800 in a time of 2:01.55 and Jacob Dowse in the high jump with a clearance of 6-4.

Sidney also swept all three relays.

Alliance’s Isaiah Martinez was also a double winner in the boys’ division. Martinez won the shot put with a mark of 50-10 and placed first in the discus with a throw of 140-1. His teammate Benjamin Cassatt-Reina won the 3,200 with a time of 11:17.74.

Bridgeport’s Evan Hill claimed the pole vault title by clearing 13 feet.

The Alliance girls earned top finishes in five events to capture first-place honors with a score of 125.4. Chadron finished second with 96 and Sidney was third with 70.

Winning individual titles for Alliance were Macey Seebohm in the 800 (2:28.27), Josie Sanders in the 300 hurdles (49.33), and Jaelynne Clarke in the triple jump (33-5 1/4).

The Bulldogs ran to first-place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Morrill’s Brooklin Hess was a double winner individually. She won the 200 in 28.45 and the 400 in 1:02.09.

Earning top finishes for Chadron were Kyndall Carnahan in the 1,600 (5:50.61) and Tatum Bailey in the 100 hurdles (15.4).

Sidney and Hemingford also picked up two event wins. The Bobcats’ Catherine Bryner won the 100 in 12.99 and Carlye Kresl won the 3,200 in 13:06.61. The Raiders claimed the 4x800 relay and also received an individual title from Karsyn Leeling in the high jump (5-4).

The other individual-event winners were Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in the discus (120-4), Bayard’s Lexi Fiscus in the shot put (34-3 1/2), Mitchell’s Emma Robbins in the pole vault (8-6), and Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund in the long jump (16-9).

Boys Team Scoring

1, Chadron, 167. 2, Sidney, 138.5. 3, Alliance, 86. 4, Mitchell, 77.5. 5, Garden County, 67. 6, Bridgeport, 47. 7, Bayard, 30. 8, Morrill, 19. 9, Crawford, 11. 10, Hemingford, 7.

Boys Individual Results

High jump - 1, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-4. 2, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 6-2. 3, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-0. 4, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 5-10. 5, Dash Dietrick, Mitchell, 5-6. 6, Shawn Francescato, Mitchell, 5-4. 6, Cade Smith, Chadron, 5-4. 6, Tyler Spotted Elk, Chadron, 5-4.

Pole vault - 1, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 13-0. 2, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 12-6. 3, Brayden Shaw, Sidney, 12-6. 4, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 12-6. 5, Luke Uhlir, Sidney, 11-6. 6, Kanon Palmer, Sidney, 9-6. 6, Adriane Garza, Mitchell, 9-6.

Long jump - 1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-11 3/4. 2, Adrian Torres, Bayard, 20-6 1/2. 3, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 20-4. 4, Carter Reisig, Mitchell, 20-0 1/2. 5, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 19-0 3/4. 6, Jonah Amill, Alliance, 19-0.

Triple jump - 1, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 44-11. 2, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 41-8 1/4. 3, Justus Alcorn, Chadron, 41-0 3/4. 4, Jonah Amill, Alliance, 40-6. 5, Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 40-4 1/2. 6, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 40-1 3/4.

Shot put - 1, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 50-10. 2, Jarek Anderson, Chadron, 45-7 1/2. 3, Cody Hall, Chadron, 44-8. 4, Hunter Wyland, Hemingford, 42-11 1/2. 5, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 41-4 1/2. 6, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 40-0 1/2.

Discus - 1, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 140-1. 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 136-9. 3, Cody Hall, Chadron, 129-6. 4, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 129-3. 5, Levi Van Beek, Crawford, 120-0. 6, Henry Kennell, Chadron, 119-1.

100 meters - 1, Luke Holly, Sidney, 10.99. 2, Quinn Bailey Chadron, 11.49. 3, Landon Riddle, Sidney, 11.52. 4, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 11.54. 5, Nolan Nagaki, Alliance, 11.64. 6, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 11.7.

200 - 1, Isak Doty, Sidney, 24.32. 2, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 25.76. 3, Francisco Alvizar, Mitchell, 25.8. 4, Nolan Nagaki, Alliance, 25.86. 5, Dalton Stewart, Chadron, 26.18. 6, A.J. Stanec, Alliance, 26.27.

400 - 1, Quinn Bailey, Chadron, 54.85. 2, Nate Billey, Garden County, 54.88. 3, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 56.22. 4, Seth Meyring, Alliance, 56.49. 5, Dylan Hough, Chadron, 57.09. 6, Brayden Weinbender, Sidney, 57.9.

800 - 1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:01.55. 2, Aiden Hancock, Alliance, 2:14.68. 3, Danny Steele, Alliance, 2:18.5. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 2:18.84. 5, Ryal Baldwin, Mitchell, 2:18.93. 6, Brenden Shepard, Sidney, 2:21.4.

1,600 - 1, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 5:00.96. 2, Noah Canas, Sidney, 5:08.52. 3, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:14.03. 4, Ty Brady, Crawford, 5:15.36. 5, Nate Billey, Garden County, 5:17.32. 6, Zachary Araujo, Bayard, 5:24.34.

3,200 - 1, Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 11:17.74. 2, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 11:21.75. 3, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:25.83. 4, Luke Ott, Morrill, 11:48.65. 5, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 11:59.21. 6, Camryn Chapman, Morrill, 12:05.59.

110 hurdles - 1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.89. 2, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.16. 3, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 15.9. 4, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 17.75. 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sidney, 18.17. 6, Patrick McCartney, Sidney, 18.98.

300 hurdles - 1, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 41.48. 2, Garrett Reece, Chadron, 43.02. 3, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 44.99. 4, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 45.27. 5, Koleman Kaiser, Sidney, 46.03. 6, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 46.49.

4x100 relay - 1, Sidney (Sawyer Dickman, Isak Doty, Jackson Russell, Luke Holly), 43.69. 2, Chadron, 44.75. 3, Mitchell, 47.04. 4, Alliance, 47.25. 5, Bridgeport, 47.74. 6, Bayard, 48.2.

4x400 relay - 1, Sidney (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Jackson Russell, Treyson Johnstone), 3:33.92. 2, Mitchell, 3:47.12. 3, Alliance, 3:53.23. 4, Garden County, 3:54.12. 5, Chadron, 3:54.17.

4x800 relay - 1, Sidney (Mitchell Deer, Cameron Brauer, Treyson Johnstone, Daniel Bashtovoi), 8:18.57. 2, Garden County, 8:50.76. 3, Alliance, 8:51.92. 4, Chadron, 9:21.1. 5, Mitchell, 9:57.74.

Girls Team Scoring

1, Alliance, 125.4. 2, Chadron, 96. 3, Sidney, 70. 4, Bayard, 69.2. 5, Bridgeport, 56.2. 6, Hemingford, 53. 6, Morrill, 53. 8, Crawford, 45. 9, Sioux County, 44. 10, Mitchell, 39.2. 11, Garden County, 10.

Girls Individual Results

High jump - 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-4. 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-2. 3, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 4-10. 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chadron, 4-10. 5, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 4-8. 6, Ruth Lively, Bayard, 4-8.

Pole vault - 1, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 8-6. 2, Rheagan Stanley, Sidney, 8-6. 3, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 8-0. 4, Breanna Stinson, Alliance, 7-6. 5, Taya Kappen, Bayard, 7-6. 6, Victoria Washington, Alliance, 7-0.

Long jump - 1, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 16-9. 2, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 16-8. 3, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 16-4 3/4. 4, Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 15-10 1/4. 5, Josie Sanders, Alliance, 15-6. 6, Leyton Schnell, Alliance, 15-1 1/2.

Triple jump - 1, Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 33-5 1/4. 2, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 32-10 3/4. 3, Leyton Schnell, Alliance, 32-3 1/4. 4, Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 30-11 1/4. 5, Deanna Horst, Sidney, 30-9 3/4. 6, Jordan DeNovellis, Sidney, 30-6 1/2.

Shot put - 1, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 34-3 1/2. 2, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 34-2 1/2. 3, Shyla Salcido, Alliance, 33-4 1/2. 4, Kenli Boeselager, Chadron, 33-0. 5, Olivia Lyon, Chadron, 32-0 1/2. 6, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 31-11 1/2.

Discus - 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, 120-4. 2, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 107-1. 3, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 99-11. 4, Isabell Gomez, Hemingford, 92-2. 5, Katelyn Ott, Morrill, 90-7. 6, Jena Spady, Garden County, 89-8.

100 meters - 1, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 12.99. 2, Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.00. 3, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.03. 4, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 13.21. 5, Payton Schrotburger, Sidney, 13.24.

200 - 1, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 28.45. 2, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 28.86. 3, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 29.03. 4, Dani Harter, Bayard, 29.05. 5, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 29.08. 6, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 29.13.

400 - 1, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:02.09. 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 1:03.2. 3, Riley Lawrence, Alliance, 1:03.44. 4, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:04.16. 5, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 1:04.27. 6, Demi Ferguson, Chadron, 1:06.07.

800 - 1, Macey Seebohm, Alliance, 2:28.27. 2, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 2:33.43. 3, Taegan Bach, Chadron, 2:33.56. 4, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 2:34.62. 5, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:35.94. 6, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 2:37.26.

1,600 - 1, Kyndall Carnahan, Chadron, 5:50.61. 2, Mikayla Seebohm, Alliance, 6:05.51. 3, Kierra Miller, Bayard, 6:12.75. 4, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 6:14.88. 5, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 6:15.75. 6, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 6:16.5.

3,200 - 1, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 13:06.61. 2, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 13:16.11. 3, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 13:16.84. 4, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 13:22.11. 5, Rebecca Reece, Sioux County, 14:04.25. 6, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 14:45.43.

100 hurdles - 1, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 15.4. 2, Macala Hood, Alliance, 17.02. 3, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 17.06. 4, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 17.69. 5, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 18.24. 6, Josie Sanders, Alliance, 18.26.

300 hurdles - 1, Josie Sanders, Alliance, 49.33. 2, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 50.3. 3, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 51.24. 4, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 51.26. 5, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 51.88. 6, Averielle Sager, Chadron, 51.9.

4x100 relay - 1, Alliance (Jaelynne Clarke, Josie Sanders, Keena Montes, Amauri Browning), 52.2. 2, Sidney, 52.52. 3, Bayard, 52.55. 4, Hemingford, 53.65. 5, Bridgeport, 54.64. 6, Chadron, 54.68.

4x400 relay - 1, Alliance (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, Macey Seebohm), 4:18.06. 2, Chadron, 4:20.36. 3, Crawford, 4:26.99. 4, Hemingford, 4:39.99. 5, Mitchell, 4:49.29. 6, Bayard, 5:01.49.

4x800 relay - 1, Sidney (Ryan Dillehay, Gabrielle Fortner, Talissa Tanquary, Jenju Peters), 10:43.42. 2, Crawford, 10:49.74. 3, Alliance, 10:51.36. 4, Chadron, 10:54.88. 5, Bridgeport, 11:24.57. 6, Mitchell, 11:43.91.