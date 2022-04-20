Chadron boys edge Mitchell for Morrill Invite title

MORRILL – The Chadron boy’s golf team put all five golfers in the top 15 as they captured the Morrill Invite on Tuesday at Rolling Green Golf Course.

Chadron won the team title with 328 strokes to edge Mitchell, who had 338. Bridgeport finished third with 356 followed by Scottsbluff Junior Varsity with 366 and Crawford with 379.

Mitchell’s Cael Peters captured the individual honors as he shot a consistent round of 73 to edge second-place Braxton Swires of Bridgeport, who had a 79. Chadron’s Chase Olsen and Jackson Behrends finished third and fourth for the Cardinals. Olsen fired a 79 while Behrends had an 80.

Chadron’s other three golfers in the Top 15 included Broc Berry in eighth with an 84, Trey Hendrickson in 10th with an 85, and Shawn Schremmer in 15th with an 89.

Kimball’s Kyler Lusche finished fifth with an 81.

The rest of the Top 15 saw Hemingford’s Dax Powell take sixth with an 83 followed by Scottsbluff’s Kian Blomstedt and Mitchell’s Ethan Thyne with an 84, Bayard’s Garrett Hopkins, Crawford’s Lawson Nolan, and Hay Springs’ Gabe Varvel each with an 87, and Bridgeport’s Harrison Barnette with an 89.

Mitchell’s second place finish was highlighted by Peters and Thyne, but they also got good rounds from the other three. Jackson Mitchell shot a 90, Easton Anderson had a 91, and Tyler Jackson had a 95.

Bridgeport, who took third, had two in the top 15. Also shooting well for the Bulldogs were Bodhi Dohse with a 95, Holden Shultz with a 97, and Rand Golden with a 111.

Morrill Invite

Team Scores

Chadron 328, Mitchell 338, Bridgeport 356, Scottsbluff JV 366, Crawford 379, Bayard 389, Hemingford 393, Kimball 397, Gering JV 399, Morrill 430, Hay Springs 479, Potter-Dix 493.

Morrill Invite top 15

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 73

2, Braxton Swires, Bridgeport, 75

3, Chase Olsen, Chadron, 79

4, Jackson Behrends, Chadron, 80

5, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81

6, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 83

7, Kian Blomstedt, Scottsbluff JV, 84

8, Broc Berry, Chadron, 84

9, Ethan Thyne, Mitchell, 84

10, Trey Hendrickson, Chadron, 85

11, Garrett Hopkins, Bayard, 87

12, Lawson Nolan, Crawford, 87

13, Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, 87

14, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport 89

15, Shawn Schremmer, Chadron, 89

Teams

Bayard – Garrett Hopkins 87, Matt Applegate 96, Kolton Kriha 102, Joe Hopkins 104, Kalvin Perry 111.

Bridgeport – Braxton Swires 75, Harrison Barnette 89, Bodhi Dohse 95, Holden Shultz 97, Rand Golden 111.

Potter-Dix – Trevor Williams 107, Gunner Olson 122, Josh Kasten 122, Kyla Ramsey 142.

Crawford – Lawson Nolan 87, Rhett Flack 91, Roman Metz 96, Payton Swanson 105, Mitch Knode 111.

Hemingford – Dax Powell 83, Daren McConville 95, Drew Garner 103, Ethan Specht 112.

Scottsbluff JV – Kian Blomstedt 84, Ayden Kersenbrock 93, Jhett Webb 94, Austin Bosche 95, Mical Villagrana 96.

Morrill – Christian Bokelman 97, Gavin Dunkel 97, Ryder Lind 115, Isaiah Waite 121.

Chadron – Chase Olsen 79, Jackson Behrends 80, Broc Berry 84, Trey Hendrickson 85, Shawn Schremmer 89.

Hay Springs – Gabe Varvel 87, Hunter McDonald 113, Sam Hindman 130, Jett Rasmussen 143.

Mitchell – Cael Peters 73, Ethan Thyne 84, Jackson Mitchell 90, Easton Anderson 91, Tyler Jackson 95.

Leyton – Trenton Rushman 90, Jason Jensen 99, Jonathan Kruse 109, Jaxson Benish 116, Tyler Jensen 127.

Gering JV – Barron Williams 96, Joe VanAnne 97, Jacob VanAnne 101, Dominic Marostica 105, Sean Hernandez 106.

Kimball – Kyler Lusche 91, Bransyn Kiefer 104, Trevor Anderson 105, Conner Deboodt 107, Landon Norberg 113.