Chadron boys, girls top Gering

“We did have a slow start there and I was a little bit concerned but the girls came out and continued to take care of the basketball, got some buckets and we started rolling a little bit,” Calkins said.

The 9-0 run to end the first and the 6-0 run to start the second was huge for the Cardinals.

“We have a couple sophomore girls that do a good job of scoring the basketball and they got on a run there,” Calkins said. “During the run there, we also rebounded the basketball well where we didn’t rebound well all game long. We had a stretch there holding them to one shot and it made a big difference.”

Gering coach Steve Land said his team started strong and then Chadron’s defense got to them.

“We got off to a good start, but I think their offense in the half court was executed better than our defense was,” Land said. “Our offside defense was slow in rotating to stop the cuts. We are playing a lot of young kids and we had five kids that have never played a varsity contest before. They gave up some things and had some mistakes.