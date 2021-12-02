Chadron boys, girls top Gering

The Chadron basketball teams opened the season with wins over Gering in the first day of the Western Conference Tournament Thursday at Mitchell High School.
The Chadron boys trailed 16-10 after the first quarter and then out-scored Gering 17-8 in the third quarter to earn the 45-40 win.
The Chadron girls basketball team went on a 15-0 run in the first and second quarter to help the Cardinals to a 63-30 win over Gering in the opening round. The Cardinal girls advance to face Sidney at 5 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College in the winner’s bracket while Gering falls to the consolation bracket where they will face Arvada at 5 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School.
The Chadron boys advance to play Scottsbluff in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace. Gering falls into the consolation bracket and plays Arvada at 3:30 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School.
The boys contest was close between two competitive teams. Chadron coach Mitch Barry said his team started slow, but picked it up after halftime.
“It wasn’t a very good start for us. We had some good looks and they just didn’t fall for us in the first half,” Barry said. “Luckily, defensively we played a little better. It is the first game of the season and we had a lot of good looks and a lot of bunnies and they just didn’t fall. Free throws were not very good for us tonight.”
Barry said the second half was definitely better than the first. Gering outscored Chadron 20-13 and in the second half, the Cardinals outscored Gering 32-20.
“I thought we came out of halftime and the intensity was a lot better than early in the game,” Barry said. “I thought defensively we got some steals and lay-ups and that brought us back into a groove. The guys got a little bit more confidence offensively and the ball started to fall for us.”
Gering coach Kyle Cotton thought his team played well in the first quarter, where they held a 14-3 lead over Chadron at one point before leading 16-10 after the frame. After that, Cotton said they couldn’t buy a bucket.
“I thought we did a really nice job in the first quarter of getting in the lane and kicking it out and hitting shots,” Cotton said. “The defense was excellent for basically the entire game. We had a few mental mistakes in the second half that really cost us, but we couldn’t buy a bucket and we couldn’t score. That is something we definitely have to work on.”
Chadron, after being down 20-13 at halftime, came back and opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 23-20. The Cardinals took their first lead of the game at 21-20 on a Broc Berry bucket with 5:38 to play in the third.
The Chadron defense also held Gering scoreless for the last 6:12 of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third. Gering’s Max Greeley hit two free throws to stop the streak. Greeley then hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play in the third to put the Bulldogs back on top 25-24. Chadron led 30-28 after three.
Chadron opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to lead 38-30. That was when Gering woke up the scoring when Greeley hit a bucket with 3:56 to play followed by a driving lay-up by Jackson Howard. Gering came back from the 10-point deficit to slice the lead to two, 40-38 on back-to-back buckets by Howard.
Chadron closed out the game scoring the last three points on 3-of-6 free throw shooting for the win.
Cotton said his team did a nice job coming back from the 10-point deficit.
“It just didn’t work for us there at the end,” Cotton said. “I like the way we battled. We fought hard and in the end, it wasn’t enough. We hit some big shots there in the fourth quarter that if we weren’t down by 10, we are leading instead of trailing by two.”
Chadron was led in scoring by Justus Alcorn with 13 points followed by Collin Brennen with nine and Gaurav Chima with eight and Dawson Dunbar with seven.
Gering was led by Howard with 13 points followed by Greeley with 12. Kaden Bohnsack had five points in the contest.
The girls game was close in the first quarter but then the Chadron offense and defense heated up in rolling to the win.
Chadron head coach Eric Calkins said his team started slow and had him worried, but then they started to heat up offensively.
“We did have a slow start there and I was a little bit concerned but the girls came out and continued to take care of the basketball, got some buckets and we started rolling a little bit,” Calkins said.
The 9-0 run to end the first and the 6-0 run to start the second was huge for the Cardinals.
“We have a couple sophomore girls that do a good job of scoring the basketball and they got on a run there,” Calkins said. “During the run there, we also rebounded the basketball well where we didn’t rebound well all game long. We had a stretch there holding them to one shot and it made a big difference.”
Gering coach Steve Land said his team started strong and then Chadron’s defense got to them.
“We got off to a good start, but I think their offense in the half court was executed better than our defense was,” Land said. “Our offside defense was slow in rotating to stop the cuts. We are playing a lot of young kids and we had five kids that have never played a varsity contest before. They gave up some things and had some mistakes.
“The other thing is you have to credit Chadron’s 1-3-1 trap. We knew they were going to come at us. We tried to simulate it the last couple nights in practice, but it (their 1-3-1 trap) was better than our offensive execution against it. We have to do the little things like ball fakes, get cutters open, and dive to the basket. We need to do all the little things to beat a 1-3-1, but we really didn’t get into it and do that tonight.”
Gering jumped out to an 8-2 lead after a Carleigh Pszanka bucket. After that, Chadron went on a 9-0 run to lead 11-8 after one period.
Chadron opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 17-8. Gering had trouble buying a bucket as Maddie Seiler had an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3:54 to play in the first half to stop the Bulldog’s scoring slump.
Chadron followed with a 9-0 run to lead 26-11 and led 28-12 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Chadron go up 35-13 after five points from Demi Ferguson and led 42-15 after a steal and bucket by Ashlyn Morrison. Gering came back to outscore Chadron 11-7 the rest of the third as Jenna Davis scored the last six points for Gering. Chadron led 49-26 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw Chadron outscore Gering 14-4 to get the win.
Chadron had three players in double figures, led by Ferguson with 15 followed by 11 points each from Jaleigh McCartney and Laney Klemke.
Gering was led by Davis and Nickie Todd with eight points each followed by Seiler with six.
Girls Game
Gering 8 4 14 4 – 30
Chadron 11 17 21 14 – 63
GERING
Madison Seiler 6, Allee Lohr 2, Gabby Moreno 1, Jenna Davis 8, Carleigh Pszanka 3, Neveah Hrasky 2, Nickie Todd 8.
CHADRON
Jaleigh McCartney 11, Jacey Garrett 6, Micalah Fuller 4, Demi Ferguson 15, Makinley Fuller 6, Marlee Pinnt 5, Sophie Wiess 3, Laney Klemke 11, Ashlyn Morrison 2.
Boys Game
Gering 16 4 8 12 – 40
Chadron 10 3 17 15 – 45
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 7, Broc Berry 2, Collin Brennen 9, Xander Provance 2, Gaurav Chima 8, Justus Alcorn 13, Teagan Scoggan 4.
GERING
Max Greeley 12, Eli Marez 2, Jacob VanAnne 3, Tyler Garrett 3, Saven Roberts 2, Jackson Howard 13, Kaden Bohnsack 5.