Chadron boys showing depth on track and field charts

The first edition of the Star-Herald boys track leaders chart has some interesting performances among Class B, C, and D schools.
The Chadron boys track team is showing plenty of depth on the charts in the early part of the season. Chadron’s Chayton Bynes is the only boy that is leading the region in two events.
Bynes, who had two big performances at the Ed Moore Invite in Ogallala leads the long jump with a 22-foot, 2 ¾-inch jump in the long jump and the triple jump with a 44-5 leap to lead the region, which is four inches in front of Pine Bluffs’ Reed Thompson.
Bynes is also second in the high jump at 6-1 while Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman leads the region with a height of 6-4.
Besides Bynes, the Chadron boys have a lot of leaders on the charts this week. The hurdles has a pair of hurdlers leading the charts. Rhett Cullers leads the 110 hurdles with a 15.41 time and he is just in front of two of his teammates. Xander Provance is second in the 110 hurdles at 15.77 and Garrett Reece is third with a time of 15.89.
People are also reading…
Malachi Swallow from the Cardinals leads the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.30 and he is just seconds in front of his teammate Cullers, who has a 42.24 time.
Each week the charts will be tabulated from the track results that are uploaded on athletics.net.
Also, as an added bonus for track, the Star-Herald will be trying to compile an all-time track and field all-region track list of top times and distances from years past. If you are a coach, current or former and have information for the all-time track and field charts, please email them to mrein@wncc.edu and bryanna.winner@starherald.com.
2022 Boy’s Top 10 Track Leaders as of April 7
Shot Put
Dist/Time Player, High School
48-11 ¾ Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
47-10 ¼ Cody Hall, Chadron
46-0 Jarek Anderson, Chadron
45-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington
44-7 ¾ Michael Morgan, Morrill
44-1 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell
43-5 ¾ Hunter Wyland, Hemingford
42-10 Jonathan Borges, Leyton
42-9 ¾ Andon Pittman, Morrill
42-8 ½ Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
Discus
135-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington
134-4 Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
133-7 Ryan Baker, Torrington
132-4 Isaiah Martinez, Alliance
131-4 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell
130-9 Jarek Anderson, Chadron
128-9 Trey May, Scottsbluff
127-5 Kaden Bohnsack, Gering
124-6 ½ Michael Morgan, Morrill
123-9 Stuard Lenwick, Pine Bluffs
High Jump
6-4 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
6-1 Chayton Bynes, Chadron
5-11 Cameron Leeling, Sidney
6-0 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix
5-9 Shawn Francescato, Mitchell
5-8 Creighton Beals, Gering
5-8 Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville
5-8 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff
5-8 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
5-8 Caleb Wilkins, Bayard
Pole Vault
13-6 Aaron Price, Scottsbluff
12-9 Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell
12-3 Brayden Shaw, Sidney
12-0 Evan Hill, Bridgeport
11-6 Luke Uhlir, Sidney
11-6 Kaleb Hessler, Gering
11-6 Bryant DeMott, Torrington
11-6 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
Long Jump
22-2 ¾ Chayton Bynes, Chadron
20-11 ¼ Cameron Leeling, Sidney
20-1 Justus Alcorn, Chadron
20-1 Benjamin Fuller, Torrington
19-7 ½ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff
19-7 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs
19-6 Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff
19-3 Jonah Amill, Alliance
19-3 Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff
19-2 ½ Tanner Gartner, Gering
19-2 ½ Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs
Triple Jump
44-5 Chayton Bynes, Chadron
40-3 ¾ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs
40-3 ¼ Johnny Vargas, Garden County
40-1 ½ Justus Alcorn, Chadron
39-8 ¼ Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluffs
39-2 Jonah Amill, Alliance
38-10 ¼ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff
38-4 Monte Bailey, Hyannis
38-3 ¾ Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell
38-2 ¼ Payton Boyer, Alliance
100 meters
11.10 Brendan Flock, Torrington
11.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast
11.43 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff
11.50 Tyler Garrett, Gering
11.50 Luke Holly, Sidney
11.66 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney
11.68 Tanner Gartner, Gering
11.70 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff
11.73 Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff
11.73 Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff
200 Meters
22.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast
22.60 Brendan Flock, Torrington
23.14 Isak Doty, Sidney
23.43 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
23.54 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff
23.95 Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
23.96 Jackson Russell, Sidney
23.96 Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix
24.00 Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville
24.12 Wyatt Campbell, Southeast
400 Meters
50.68 Mitchell Deer, Sidney
51.28 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
52.63 Jase Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville
53.37 Treyson Johnstone, Sidney
53.46 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport
53.56 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell
53.66 Aydan Loya, Torrington
54.25 Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff
54.49 Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff
54.53 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley
800 Meters
2:03.61 Aydan Loya, Torrington
2:04.46 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
2:04.89 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney
2:07.40 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix
2:09.02 Carter Ryan, Chadron
2:09.25 Justin Ernest, Leyton
2:09.96 Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville
2:10.40 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley
2:12.32 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell
2:13.56 Weston Cronk, Torrington
1,600 Meters
4:40.11 Cameron Brauer, Sidney
4:43.74 Aydan Loya, Torrington
4:52.20 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney
4:44.72 Weston Cronk, Torrington
4:56.46 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff
4:59.66 Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
5:05.93 Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs
5:05.94 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport
5:06.56 Carter Ryan, Chadron
5:10.39 James Adams, Scottsbluff
3,200 Meters
10:34.35 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff
10:41.98 Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
10:47.30 Weston Cronk, Torrington
11:14.34 Nathan Seiler, Gering
11:19.01 Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance
11:22.13 Noah Canas, Sidney
11:26.01 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County
11:28.09 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport
11:28.24 James Adams, Scottsbluff
11:33.03 Travis Cline, Gering
110 Hurdles
15.41 Rhett Cullers, Chadron
15.77 Xander Provance, Chadron
15.89 Garrett Reece, Chadron
16.54 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
16.71 Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville
16.88 Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff
17.07 Johnny Vargas, Garden County
17.50 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
17.54 Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs
17.70 Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
300 Hurdles
41.30 Malachi Swallow, Chadron
42.24 Rhett Cullers, Chadron
42.29 Aydon McDonald, G.-Rushville
42.42 Johnny Vargas, Garden County
42.57 Garrett Reece, Chadron
42.96 Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie
43.31 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport
43.35 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs
43.67 Dillon Christiansen, Garden County
44.44 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell
4x100
44.76 Sidney
44.92 Southeast
45.10 Chadron
45.17 Scottsbluff
45.84 Mitchell
45.89 Gering
46.33 Leyton
47.48 Alliance
47.48 Gordon-Rushville
47.96 Bayard
4x400
3:32.54 Lingle-Ft. Laramie
3:34.80 Sidney
3:35.86 Chadron
3:39.65 Scottsbluff
3:40.05 Gering
3:44.85 Gordon-Rushville
3:44.87 Leyton
3:45.62 Mitchell
3:50.64 Southeast
3:51.25 Alliance
4x800
8:17.01 Sidney
9:01.96 Alliance
9:03.83 Scottsbluff
9:04.43 Gering
9:15.97 Leyton
9:26.76 Gordon-Rushville
9:17.89 Garden County
9:35.09 Hyannis
9:42.24 Chadron