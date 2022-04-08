Chadron boys showing depth on track and field charts

The first edition of the Star-Herald boys track leaders chart has some interesting performances among Class B, C, and D schools.

The Chadron boys track team is showing plenty of depth on the charts in the early part of the season. Chadron’s Chayton Bynes is the only boy that is leading the region in two events.

Bynes, who had two big performances at the Ed Moore Invite in Ogallala leads the long jump with a 22-foot, 2 ¾-inch jump in the long jump and the triple jump with a 44-5 leap to lead the region, which is four inches in front of Pine Bluffs’ Reed Thompson.

Bynes is also second in the high jump at 6-1 while Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman leads the region with a height of 6-4.

Besides Bynes, the Chadron boys have a lot of leaders on the charts this week. The hurdles has a pair of hurdlers leading the charts. Rhett Cullers leads the 110 hurdles with a 15.41 time and he is just in front of two of his teammates. Xander Provance is second in the 110 hurdles at 15.77 and Garrett Reece is third with a time of 15.89.

Malachi Swallow from the Cardinals leads the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.30 and he is just seconds in front of his teammate Cullers, who has a 42.24 time.

Each week the charts will be tabulated from the track results that are uploaded on athletics.net.

Also, as an added bonus for track, the Star-Herald will be trying to compile an all-time track and field all-region track list of top times and distances from years past. If you are a coach, current or former and have information for the all-time track and field charts, please email them to mrein@wncc.edu and bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

2022 Boy’s Top 10 Track Leaders as of April 7

Shot Put

Dist/Time Player, High School

48-11 ¾ Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

47-10 ¼ Cody Hall, Chadron

46-0 Jarek Anderson, Chadron

45-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington

44-7 ¾ Michael Morgan, Morrill

44-1 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell

43-5 ¾ Hunter Wyland, Hemingford

42-10 Jonathan Borges, Leyton

42-9 ¾ Andon Pittman, Morrill

42-8 ½ Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

Discus

135-6 Tyler Bennick, Torrington

134-4 Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

133-7 Ryan Baker, Torrington

132-4 Isaiah Martinez, Alliance

131-4 Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell

130-9 Jarek Anderson, Chadron

128-9 Trey May, Scottsbluff

127-5 Kaden Bohnsack, Gering

124-6 ½ Michael Morgan, Morrill

123-9 Stuard Lenwick, Pine Bluffs

High Jump

6-4 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

6-1 Chayton Bynes, Chadron

5-11 Cameron Leeling, Sidney

6-0 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

5-9 Shawn Francescato, Mitchell

5-8 Creighton Beals, Gering

5-8 Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville

5-8 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff

5-8 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

5-8 Caleb Wilkins, Bayard

Pole Vault

13-6 Aaron Price, Scottsbluff

12-9 Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell

12-3 Brayden Shaw, Sidney

12-0 Evan Hill, Bridgeport

11-6 Luke Uhlir, Sidney

11-6 Kaleb Hessler, Gering

11-6 Bryant DeMott, Torrington

11-6 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

Long Jump

22-2 ¾ Chayton Bynes, Chadron

20-11 ¼ Cameron Leeling, Sidney

20-1 Justus Alcorn, Chadron

20-1 Benjamin Fuller, Torrington

19-7 ½ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff

19-7 ½ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs

19-6 Tyrone Shanks, Scottsbluff

19-3 Jonah Amill, Alliance

19-3 Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff

19-2 ½ Tanner Gartner, Gering

19-2 ½ Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs

Triple Jump

44-5 Chayton Bynes, Chadron

40-3 ¾ Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs

40-3 ¼ Johnny Vargas, Garden County

40-1 ½ Justus Alcorn, Chadron

39-8 ¼ Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluffs

39-2 Jonah Amill, Alliance

38-10 ¼ Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff

38-4 Monte Bailey, Hyannis

38-3 ¾ Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell

38-2 ¼ Payton Boyer, Alliance

100 meters

11.10 Brendan Flock, Torrington

11.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast

11.43 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff

11.50 Tyler Garrett, Gering

11.50 Luke Holly, Sidney

11.66 Sawyer Dickman, Sidney

11.68 Tanner Gartner, Gering

11.70 Landon Amundsen, Scottsbluff

11.73 Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff

11.73 Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff

200 Meters

22.20 Ryan Clapper, Southeast

22.60 Brendan Flock, Torrington

23.14 Isak Doty, Sidney

23.43 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

23.54 Ransen Wilkins, Scottsbluff

23.95 Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

23.96 Jackson Russell, Sidney

23.96 Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix

24.00 Ellis Livingston, Gordon-Rushville

24.12 Wyatt Campbell, Southeast

400 Meters

50.68 Mitchell Deer, Sidney

51.28 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

52.63 Jase Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville

53.37 Treyson Johnstone, Sidney

53.46 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport

53.56 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell

53.66 Aydan Loya, Torrington

54.25 Irvin Sierra Torres, Scottsbluff

54.49 Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff

54.53 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley

800 Meters

2:03.61 Aydan Loya, Torrington

2:04.46 Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

2:04.89 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney

2:07.40 Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix

2:09.02 Carter Ryan, Chadron

2:09.25 Justin Ernest, Leyton

2:09.96 Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville

2:10.40 Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley

2:12.32 Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell

2:13.56 Weston Cronk, Torrington

1,600 Meters

4:40.11 Cameron Brauer, Sidney

4:43.74 Aydan Loya, Torrington

4:52.20 Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney

4:44.72 Weston Cronk, Torrington

4:56.46 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff

4:59.66 Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

5:05.93 Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs

5:05.94 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport

5:06.56 Carter Ryan, Chadron

5:10.39 James Adams, Scottsbluff

3,200 Meters

10:34.35 Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff

10:41.98 Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

10:47.30 Weston Cronk, Torrington

11:14.34 Nathan Seiler, Gering

11:19.01 Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance

11:22.13 Noah Canas, Sidney

11:26.01 Zeke Christiansen, Garden County

11:28.09 Elijah Conley, Bridgeport

11:28.24 James Adams, Scottsbluff

11:33.03 Travis Cline, Gering

110 Hurdles

15.41 Rhett Cullers, Chadron

15.77 Xander Provance, Chadron

15.89 Garrett Reece, Chadron

16.54 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

16.71 Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville

16.88 Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff

17.07 Johnny Vargas, Garden County

17.50 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

17.54 Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs

17.70 Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

300 Hurdles

41.30 Malachi Swallow, Chadron

42.24 Rhett Cullers, Chadron

42.29 Aydon McDonald, G.-Rushville

42.42 Johnny Vargas, Garden County

42.57 Garrett Reece, Chadron

42.96 Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie

43.31 Jace Phillips, Bridgeport

43.35 Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs

43.67 Dillon Christiansen, Garden County

44.44 Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell

4x100

44.76 Sidney

44.92 Southeast

45.10 Chadron

45.17 Scottsbluff

45.84 Mitchell

45.89 Gering

46.33 Leyton

47.48 Alliance

47.48 Gordon-Rushville

47.96 Bayard

4x400

3:32.54 Lingle-Ft. Laramie

3:34.80 Sidney

3:35.86 Chadron

3:39.65 Scottsbluff

3:40.05 Gering

3:44.85 Gordon-Rushville

3:44.87 Leyton

3:45.62 Mitchell

3:50.64 Southeast

3:51.25 Alliance

4x800

8:17.01 Sidney

9:01.96 Alliance

9:03.83 Scottsbluff

9:04.43 Gering

9:15.97 Leyton

9:26.76 Gordon-Rushville

9:17.89 Garden County

9:35.09 Hyannis

9:42.24 Chadron