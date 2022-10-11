 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron ends 15th in Class C

COLUMBUS - The Chadron girls golf team ended 15th at the Class C state tournament held at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

After opening with a 440 in Monday’s first round, Chadron shot a 457 in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a total of 897.

The Cardinals were led individually by Taegan Bach, who placed 55th with a two-day total of 206.

Kenzie Pourier was next in line for Chadron as she tied for 63rd with a 218.

Chadron’s Eliana Uhing and Reese Ritterbush tied for 86th with 237 totals.

Also for the Cardinals, Norah Winckler carded a 243 to finish 89th.

Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt led the Panhandle contingent at state by finishing in a tie for 32nd. Hurlburt ended with a 193. She opened with a 101 and followed it up with a 92 in the final round.

Also for the Mustangs, Kylie Coomes ended in a tie for 38th with a 196. She shot rounds of 95 and 101.

The individual state champion was Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove with a 1-under total of 143. Broken Bow’s Camryn Johnson placed second with a 156.

Broken Bow claimed the team title with a 688. Minden finished runner-up with a 726 and Columbus Scotus Central Catholic was third with a 749.

Local Individual Scoring

Gordon-Rushville - T32, Tessa Hurlburt, 101-92-193. T38, Kylie Coomes, 95-101-196.

Chadron - 55, Taegan Bach, 99-107-206. T63, Kenzie Pourier, 106-112-218. T86, Eliana Uhing, 117-120-237. T86, Reese Ritterbush, 119-118-237. 89, Norah Winckler, 118-125-243.

