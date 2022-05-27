Chadron FNBO takes two wins at PVC tournament

Local Legion baseball teams took part in the first day of the Platte Valley Companies tournament on Friday. The tournament kicked off with the Sidney Seniors playing against Chadron FNBO Nationals.

The game was controlled by Sidney for the majority of the game as they put up two runs in the first inning and held that 2-0 lead until the fifth inning.

“I think our bats woke up and we hit some good balls, they just didn’t find gaps. That’s baseball, you can hit and and get the ball on the bat and it just won’t work out for you sometimes,” Chadron coach Kyle Sanders said.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Chadron was able to turn the tide, putting up two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Chadron out-hit Sidney 6-5. National Trey Williamson recorded two hits as Jordan Bissonette, Kobe Bissonette, Ryan Vahrenkamp and Seth Gaswick each recorded a hit. Sidney’s Austin Wolfe, Zech Roggasch, Ty Stettner, Calvin Borgmann and Connor Hurt had one hit apiece.

Chadron played later in the day, once again coming away with a 7-2 victory against Buckley. In the game, Caden Buskirk and Noah Brown pitched with Buskirk picking up the win. In the game, Broc Berry, Gaswick, Buskirk, Brown, Quinn Bailey, Dawson Dunbar, and Jordan Bisonette all scored runs with Dunbar scoring twice. Kobe Bissonette, Gaswick and Buskirk both recorded doubles as well.

“We had confidence with Jordan (Bissonette) on the mound, and any time you play good defense and have a good pitcher on the mound, you can play with anyone and beat them. So we did our best to stay in the game and come through,” Sanders said.

In Sidney’s second game of the day, they were defeated by Buckley 4-3.

Sidney was out-hit 8-6 as Micah Schneider and Wolfe each had two hits while Borgman and Rhyder Bayne recorded one apiece.

Later in the day, the Gering PVC Seniors took on Wheatland and played a tough contest, but ultimately fell 7-2 after playing extra innings in what originally was supposed to be a six inning game.

The Seniors trailed the Lobos 1-0 for a good portion of the game, but were able to tie the game with a Dalton Wiese home run. Chris Bliss scored for PVC on a fly out by Tyler Garrett.

Despite the momentum on their side, the Seniors could not translate it into a win in extra innings.

“It was just a combination of things. In a seven inning game, there are 21 outs and 21 more you got to take care of defensively, and it just seems like in these first three games we’ve given up a lot of those outs at the plate striking out. That’s been a big thing, we’re just not capitalizing on the plate,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said.

Despite the rough start to the Seniors season, they are confident they can turn it around quickly.

“We’ve talked about having short term memory and coming out tomorrow ready to go, but a big thing is that we have to develop a positive approach and think about what could happen and controlling what we can control,” O’Boyle said.

Platte Valley Companies will be back in action Saturday, May 28 against Buffalo. Sidney will also be back in action on Saturday as they face Casper at 9:30 a.m. FNBO will return to the diamond Sunday, May 29 against Casper.

Game 1

CHADRON 000 02 30 - 5 6 3

SIDNEY 200 00 00 - 2 5 1

WP - Jordan Bissonette

SV - Broc Berry

LP - Blaine Russell

Game 2

SIDNEY 001 020x - 3 6 0

BUCKLEY 010 03xx - 4 8 0

LP - Austin Wolfe

Game 3

BUCKLEY 300 000x - 3 6 4

CHADRON 000 16xx - 7 8 3

WP - Caden Buskirk

2B - Kobe Bissonette, Caden Buskirk, Seth Gaswick

3B - Dawson Dunbar

Game 4

WHEATLAND 0100105 - 7 10 2

GERING 0000110 - 2 5 1

LP - Ryan Johnston

HR - Dalton Wiese

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

