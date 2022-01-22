Chadron girls edge Mitchell for Chadron Invite title, Valentine wins boys division

CHADRON – It was a packed house with 18 boys teams and nine girls teams competing at the annual Chadron Invite on Saturday.
When it was all said and done, the Chadron girls had two individual champions and captured another tournament title in holding off Mitchell, who had three champions, 75-72 to earn the championship.
The boys division wasn’t as close as Valentine ran away with the team title with 165 points followed by Mead, South Dakota, with 131.5. Gordon-Rushville was the highest area school, taking fifth with 96 points.
Other area placers included Bayard in seventh (71.5 points), Chadron in eighth (63 points), and Bridgeport in 11th (35 points). The rest of the scoring saw Garden County with 33, Alliance with 32, Crawford with 26, Kimball with 21, Hemingford with 18, Hay Springs with 14.5, and Morrill with one.
The Chadron girls had several top performances. Taylee Williamson continued her outstanding season by taking first in the 107-weight class as Williamson defeated Ogallala’s Jamie Biel in a pinfall in 57 seconds.
The Cardinals also received a first-place finish from Kenli Boeselager at 145 when she decisioned Ogallala’s Maria Barnes. Bridgeport’s Hayden Marks took third after she pinned Chadron’s Ember Diers in 4:41.
Chadron’s Fia Rasmussen finished second at the 132-weight class. Rasmussen was pinned by Valentine’s Emma Richards in 5:35. Bridgeport’s Kamden Parker took fourth in the weight class.
Mitchell had three champions in the tournament. Audrey Morris captured the title at 114 as she pinned Ogallala’s Amelie Avalos in 2:42. Bridgeport’s Jonelle Bowman took third in the weight class.
Mitchell’s Emma Pester captured the 126-weight class as she pinned Valentine’s Ariana Blume in 56 seconds. Bridgeport’s Olivia Joles took third in the weight class as she pinned Bayard’s Sharon Garza in 53 seconds. Garza took fourth.
Mitchell’s Kyliah Engledow took first in the 165-weight class after she pinned Hemingford’s Isabell Gomez in 3:32. Chadron’s Addie Diers took third.
Other individual winners on the girl’s side saw Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin taking first over Ogallala’s Naila Ford at 100. McKibbin pinned Ford in 3:57.
Garden County’s Abilene Miller won the 235-weight class after she pinned Hemingford’s Mady Radspinner in 5:02.
Boys’ champions included Bayard’s Nathaniel Barker capturing the 106-weight class while Hay Springs’ Jarhett Anderson took fourth.
Chadron’s Quinn Bailey captured the title at 145 when he decisioned Newell’s Chase VadDerBoom 3-2 for the title.
Bridgeport’s Steven Menke won the 160-weight class after Menke decisioned Bayard’s Beau Lake in the championship match.
Crawford’s Kolby Welling won the 182-weight class after he pinned Gordon-Rushville’s Taylon Pascoe in 1:58.
Hemingford’s Creel Weber was the highest local finisher at 113 where he placed second, falling to Valentine’s William Sprenger in the championship match.
The 120-weight class saw Alliance’s Tory Picket Pin take second while Gordon-Rushville’s Sage Krebs finished fourth.
The 126 class saw Gordon-Rushville’s Kyler Vincent take second place to Ogallala’s Logan Stephens.
The 132-weight class saw Chadron’s Braden Underwood finish second while Tucker Banister finished fourth.
Kimball’s Trey Schindler was the highest area finisher at 152. Schindler finished fourth.
Bayard’s Kolby Houchin finished second in 170. Houchin lost to Mead’s Dalton Berg in a pinfall in 2:57. Tegan Snyder of Gordon-Rushville took third in the class after he decisioned Chadron Rhett Cullers 4-3.