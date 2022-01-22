Chadron girls edge Mitchell for Chadron Invite title, Valentine wins boys division

CHADRON – It was a packed house with 18 boys teams and nine girls teams competing at the annual Chadron Invite on Saturday.

When it was all said and done, the Chadron girls had two individual champions and captured another tournament title in holding off Mitchell, who had three champions, 75-72 to earn the championship.

The boys division wasn’t as close as Valentine ran away with the team title with 165 points followed by Mead, South Dakota, with 131.5. Gordon-Rushville was the highest area school, taking fifth with 96 points.

Other area placers included Bayard in seventh (71.5 points), Chadron in eighth (63 points), and Bridgeport in 11th (35 points). The rest of the scoring saw Garden County with 33, Alliance with 32, Crawford with 26, Kimball with 21, Hemingford with 18, Hay Springs with 14.5, and Morrill with one.

The Chadron girls had several top performances. Taylee Williamson continued her outstanding season by taking first in the 107-weight class as Williamson defeated Ogallala’s Jamie Biel in a pinfall in 57 seconds.