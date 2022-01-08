Chadron girls win Garden County Wrestling Invite, Chadron boys take sixth

OSHKOSH – The Chadron girls wrestling team captured the girls division of the Garden County wrestling tournament by edging Sandhills Valley and Sidney on Saturday in Oshkosh to take home the championship.
The boys tourney saw 22 teams competing and Sutherland captured the title with 172.5 points followed by Sedgewick, Colorado, at 101. The Chadron boys were the highest local team, finishing sixth with 77 points. Bayard took eighth with 67, Kimball finished ninth (57), and Garden County rounded out the top 10 at 10th with 56 points.
The Chadron girls had a strong performance picking up two first-place honors.
The Cardinals were led by Taylee Williamson who won the 107-division pinning Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin in 27 seconds. Sidney’s Jadyn Cottam took third at 107 over Naila Ford of Ogallala.
Chadron’s Leila Tewahade won the 138-weight class with a pin over Sandhills Valley’s Isabelle Zuniga in 2:55. Oakley Larsen of Garden County took third in the weight class.
The Cardinals Kenli Boeselager finished runner-up at 152, finishing with a 2-1 round-robin record. Boeselager’s only loss was to Maria Barnes of Ogallala. Barnes took first with a 3-0 record.
Bridgeport girls had one individual champions. Kyra Robbins won the 114 division with a 11-7 decision over Sidney’s Ciena McKenzie. Mitchell’s Audrey Morris took third in the division with a 19 second pin over Hemingford’s Aurora Hinman.
Sidney had one champion as Saphira Whitley took first over Garden County’s Abilene Miller, while Hemingford’s Mady Radspinner won the 235 class.
The Red Raiders’ Autumn Wolfe took third in the 126 class, edging Olivia Joles of Bridgeport.
Mitchell’s Kyliah Engeldow was the Tigers’ only individual champion, taking first in the 165 class. Engeldow finished the round-robin play with a 4-0 record as she pinned all four of her opponents.
The boy’s division saw plenty of individual class winners among the local teams.
Hemingford’s Creel Weber captured the 113 class as he won the title with an 8-2 decision over Sedgewick’s Scotty Engle.
Crawford had one individual champion as Kolby Welling took first by pinning Sutherland’s Austin Lee in 1:56.
Morrill had one individual champion as Gabe Kohel took home the 126-weight class title by pinning Bayard’s Brock Burry in 5:09. Gering’s Joseph Bareza took fourth in the class.
Hyannis’ Trevor Kohl won the 145-B weight class as he went 3-0 in round-robin play. Bayard’s Trenton Carrizales took third in the class with a 1-2 record.
Bayard’s Nathaniel Barker took second in 106 as he fell to Sedgewick’s Kaiden Schelling 9-6 for a runner-up place. Kimball’s Matthew Johnson took third in the class by pinning Hay Springs’ Jarhett Anderson.
Bayard’s Beau Lake was the highest local finisher at 160 when he finished third by downing Garden County’s Gunner Roberson.
Chadron had one individual champion as Ryan Bickel won the 285-weight class with a 5-0 decision over Ashton Meyer of Perkins County.
Chadron’s Davin Serres finished runner-up at 138 after falling to Jon Peterka of Sutherland 7-5 in the championship.
The Cardinals Quinn Bailey was the highest local wrestler in 145 as Bailey took third after earning a 3-2 decision over Samuel Foster of Sutherland.
Gering’s Aiden Narvais was the highest local wrestler in the 120-weight class, finishing fourth.
Kimball’s Trey Schindler was the highest local finisher at 152 with a third-place finish after topping Wyatt Reichenberg by a pinfall in 4:10.
Hay Spring’s Wesley Jacobs was the highest local wrestler at 132, taking second after falling to Sutherland’s Matt Bruns in the championship match. Kimball’s James McGinnis took third in the weight class over Chadron’s Braden Underwood.
The 170-weight class saw Garden County’s Dallas Miller taking third after he decisioned Sioux County’s Mike Sanderson 15-9.