Chadron girls win Garden County Wrestling Invite, Chadron boys take sixth

Sidney had one champion as Saphira Whitley took first over Garden County’s Abilene Miller, while Hemingford’s Mady Radspinner won the 235 class.

The Red Raiders’ Autumn Wolfe took third in the 126 class, edging Olivia Joles of Bridgeport.

Mitchell’s Kyliah Engeldow was the Tigers’ only individual champion, taking first in the 165 class. Engeldow finished the round-robin play with a 4-0 record as she pinned all four of her opponents.

The boy’s division saw plenty of individual class winners among the local teams.

Hemingford’s Creel Weber captured the 113 class as he won the title with an 8-2 decision over Sedgewick’s Scotty Engle.

Crawford had one individual champion as Kolby Welling took first by pinning Sutherland’s Austin Lee in 1:56.

Morrill had one individual champion as Gabe Kohel took home the 126-weight class title by pinning Bayard’s Brock Burry in 5:09. Gering’s Joseph Bareza took fourth in the class.

Hyannis’ Trevor Kohl won the 145-B weight class as he went 3-0 in round-robin play. Bayard’s Trenton Carrizales took third in the class with a 1-2 record.