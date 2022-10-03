Chadron golf heads to state

The Class C-5 district meet took place on Monday at the Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball as the Chadron Cardinals finished third with a 440, advancing to state in Columbus.

Ahead of Chadron, Valentine took the team and individual win as the Badgers finished with a 408 as Mekallyn Bancroft won the individual title with a 90. Kaetryn Bancroft shot a 95 for second. Second place went to Hershey, who had a 428. One more Valentine golfer, Kaylee Hanson, finished in the top 10 with a 110.

Cardinals Kenzie Pourier (103) and Taegan Bach (110) finished in the top, placing sixth and in a tie for ninth respectively. Also for the Cardinals, Eliana Uhing had a 111, Norah Winckler a 116 and Reese Ritterbush finished with a 120.

Two Gordon-Rushville Mustangs qualified individually; Tessa Hurlburt qualified with a third place finish with a 99 and Kylie Coomes in a tie for sixth with a 103. Other Mustangs saw Katie Coomes with 134, Ileigh Hunter had 143 and Ciara Carbajal had a 181.

Also qualifying for state was Perkins County’s Jacqueline Gloy with a 102.

Other area teams that competed were unable to qualify any individuals for the tournament. Mitchell’s Kaidyn Patterson finished just outside the top 10 with a 112. Also for the Tigers, Janay Wurdeman had a 119, Grace Martin with a 121, Caitlyn Blackstone finished with a 133, and Grace Martin shot a 136.

Kimball Longhorn Keara O’Brien led the team with a 112, followed by Aubrey Culek with 135, Hayden Sours (137) and Grace Anderson (146). Katherine Eckhardt was the highest finisher for Bridgeport with a 115 and Cassandra Hopwood followed with 122. Also for the Bulldogs, Mara Soto (130) and Jordan Wagner (132) finished back-to-back and Alaina Jeffords had a 135.

Garden County had two golfers, Morgan Ross finished the highest with 128 and Dustine Fox followed with a 181.

Bayard, who finished 12th with 599, saw Cambree Schmaltz place the highest for the Tigers with 136, Isabelle Maag had 138, Leah Cerny finished with 162, Kalista Todd-Hopkins (162) and Sharon Garza (167) finished right behind.

After Chadron in third, Perkins County was fourth with 464, Gordon-Rushville fifth (479), Mitchell sixth (484), Bridgeport seventh (499), North Platte St. Patrick’s eighth (507), Dundy County-Stratton ninth (524), Kimball 10th (530), Southwest 11th (550) and finally Bayard with 599.