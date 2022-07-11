Chadron, Sheridan County to play for area championships

The Chadron and Sheridan County junior baseball teams stayed alive in their respectful area baseball tournaments to play for the championship.

The Sheridan County Regulators scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to register a 23-11 win over Hershland. Sheridan County will need to win twice on Tuesday against Imperial to claim the Class C, Area 7 tournament that is being played in Imperial.

The Class B, Area 7 tournament being played in Sidney saw Chadron withstand a Sidney seventh-inning rally to move to the title game with a 9-8 win Monday evening. Chadron will now face Alliance in the championship game on Tuesday, needing to beat the Spartans twice for the Class B, Area 7 and a berth in the state tournament.

The Sidney and Chadron game was a barnburner with everything riding on the line between the two teams.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but both teams plated three runs in the second inning. Chadron scored the first run of the game as Trey Williamson singled to score Trey Hendrickson and Chadron made it 3-0 as Kobe Bissonette singled to score another run.

Sidney equaled Chadron’s run total as Patrick McCartney doubled and scored on a Zach McGuire single. Sidney tied it as McGuire scored on a ground-out.

Neither team scored in the third and that was when Chadron plated four in the fourth, all with two outs. The big hit was a 2-run single by Broc Berry for a 5-3 lead. Chadron made it 7-3 as Quinn Bailey scored two on a grounder.

Sidney answered with two in the fourth to make it 7-5. Chadron answered with one in the fifth to make it 8-5 before Sidney plated two in the fifth to make it 8-7 as McCartney singled in Reid Fiscus.

Chadron added an important insurance run in the seventh to make it 9-7 as Derek Bissonette singled in Hendrickson with one out. Chadron left two in scoring position with one out to end their half of the seventh.

Sidney mounted a last-chance rally as Conner Hurt walked followed by McCartney reaching on a single. Hurt scored on a Rhyder Bayne single to make it 9-8. With two on, Caden Buskirk got the final two outs as the second out was a fly ball to shortstop and then Buskirk struck out the final batter to end the game.

Sidney out-hit Chadron 12-10. Chadron was led by Derek Bissonette with a 3-for-4 game with an RBI and a run scored. Williamson and Kobe Bissonette each had two hits. Bissonette had two RBIs.

Sidney was led at the plate by McCartney with four hits including two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Bayne had three hits with a triple and two RBIs, and two runs scored. Hurt had two singles.

The Class C, Area 7 game between Sheridan County and Hershland saw 34 runs and 25 hits in the contest.

Sheridan County fell behind 5-0 after the first two innings and then mounted a rally. Sheridan County scored three in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-3. Hershland came back to score two in the fourth to go up 7-3.

Neither team scored in the fifth. It was the sixth that saw Sheridan County open up the game with 11 runs to go up 14-7. All 11 runs came with two outs Bronson Freeseman scored two with a single and then Caleb Heck tied the game with a 2-run single of his own. Rodney Beguin put the Regulators up 9-7 as he reached on an error that scored two more runs. When all was said and done, Sheridan County was up 14-7.

The top of the seventh saw Sheridan County add another nine runs on just three hits and one error.

Security First Regulators finished with 16 hits in the contest, all singles. Logan Slama, Traiton Starr, and Trey Thorsen each had three hits. Slama had four runs scored with an RBI while Thorsen had three runs scored with an RBI. Starr had three runs scored and an RBI.

Aydon McDonald, Freeseman, and Heck each had two hits. Heck had two runs scored and two RBIs, while McDonald had two RBIs.

Class B, Area 7 at Sidney

Chadron 030 410 1 - 9 10 0

Sidney 030 220 1 - 8 12 4

WP-Trey Hendrickson

S-Caden Buskirk

LP-Reid Fiscus

2B-Sidney (Patrick McCartney 2)

3B-Sidney (Rhyder Bayne)

Class C, Area 7 at Imperial

Sheridan Co. 000 30(11) 9 - 23 16 3

Hershland 410 200 4 - 11 9 2

WP-Caleb Heck