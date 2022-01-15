Chadron, Sidney girls take second at Chase County Invite, Garden County finishes sixth on boys side

IMPERIAL – The Chadron and Sidney girls wrestling teams continue to dominate on the mats as both teams tied for second place at the Chase County Invite on Saturday.

The Cardinals had three individual champions while the Red Raiders had one. Both teams tallied 70 points for second place behind Sandhills’ 96 points. Bridgeport finished fourth with 44 points followed by Ogallala with 35, Garden County with 21, and Bayard with 18.

Chadron’s Taylee Williamson won the 107-weight class as she pinned Sidney’s Jadyn Cottam in 22 seconds. Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin finished fourth in the class.

The Cardinals Fia Rasmussen also won the title at 132 when she pinned Sandhills’ Isabelle Zuniga in 1:02.

Another Cardinal champion was Kenli Boeselager, who won the 152-weight class with a 4-0 round-robin record. The Cardinals Addie Diers finished third while teammate Ember Diers took fifth. Bridgeport’s Hayden Marks took fourth.