Chadron, Sidney girls take second at Chase County Invite, Garden County finishes sixth on boys side

IMPERIAL – The Chadron and Sidney girls wrestling teams continue to dominate on the mats as both teams tied for second place at the Chase County Invite on Saturday.
The Cardinals had three individual champions while the Red Raiders had one. Both teams tallied 70 points for second place behind Sandhills’ 96 points. Bridgeport finished fourth with 44 points followed by Ogallala with 35, Garden County with 21, and Bayard with 18.
Chadron’s Taylee Williamson won the 107-weight class as she pinned Sidney’s Jadyn Cottam in 22 seconds. Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin finished fourth in the class.
The Cardinals Fia Rasmussen also won the title at 132 when she pinned Sandhills’ Isabelle Zuniga in 1:02.
Another Cardinal champion was Kenli Boeselager, who won the 152-weight class with a 4-0 round-robin record. The Cardinals Addie Diers finished third while teammate Ember Diers took fifth. Bridgeport’s Hayden Marks took fourth.
Sidney’s champions included Ciena McKenzie at 114 when she defeated Sandhills’ Scarlett Weitzel in a pinfall in 1:51. Bridgeport’s Kyra Robbins took third at 114 with a pin over Sandhills’ Chloe Schaeffer and Bridgeport’s Paige Dalimata took fifth with a pin over Ogallala’s Delilah Gallegos.
Sidney’s Autumn Wolfe finished second at 120 with a 2-1 round robin record. Bridgeport’s Emilie Miller took third while Bayard’s Sharon Garza finished fourth in the weight class.
Sidney’s Saphira Whitley took third at 185 with a 1-2 record. Garden County’s Abilene Miller finished second with a 2-1 record, including topping Whitley in a pinfall in 4:26 in the second round.
On the boy’s side, Sedgwick County/Fleming ran away with the team title with 152 points. The highest area team was Garden County placing sixth with 76 points. Other local teams saw Kimball place seventh with 64 points, Morrill eighth with 59, Bayard 10th with 51.5, Crawford 11th with 33.5, Leyton 13th with 28, Bridgeport 14th with 27, Banner County 15th with 23, and Minatare 17th with 10.
The boys’ side saw several individual champions and some exciting wrestling in the 17-team field.
The champions on the boy’s side came at 132 when Kimball’s James McGinnis took the title after earning a major decision over Bridgeport’s Chase McGrath 22-10. Morrill’s Gabe Kohel took third in the weight class after earning a pinfall over Ogallala’s Bronson Poppe in 2:37.
Morrill’s Daniel Kohel won the 145-weight class as he decisioned Perkins County’s Colton Pouk 10-4. Garden County’s Adam Hill finished third in the class.
Crawford’s Kolby Welling captured the 182 division with a 4-0 round-robin record. Bayard’s Christopher Gaul took fifth.
The 106-weight class saw Bayard’s Nathaniel Baker finished third after topping Kimball’s Matthew Johnson in a 9-4 decision.
The highest local placer at 120 was Morrill’s Nicholos Arroyo, who finished fifth after defeating Kimball’s Cody Brinkman 7-1 in the fifth-place match.
Two area wrestlers finished in the top six at 126. Crawford’s Paden Morava took fourth while Minatare’s Lucas Ellis finished sixth.
A pair of Leyton wrestlers earned third and fourth place in the 138-weight class. Brenton Abbott defeated his teammate Dawson Juelfs in a pinfall in 1:50 for third place. Garden County’s Gavin Hunt finished fifth after pinning Bridgeport’s Coy Fleming in two minutes.
The 152-weight class saw Kimball’s Trey Schindler take second after he fell in the championship match to Sedgewick/Fleming’s Bryan Bagby 3-1 in a close match. Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg took third after he pinned Garden County’s Trey Kirch in 2:52.
Bayard’s Beau Lake was the highest area finisher at 160 when he took third by pinning Garden County’s Gunner Roberson in 3:34.
Bayard’s Kolby Houchin finished second at 170 after falling to Hitchcock County’s Kolyn Gaston in a pinfall in 3:34 in the championship match. Garden County’s Dallas Miller finished third in the class.
Morrill’s Michael Morgan finished second in the 195-weight class with a 3-1 record. His only defeat came to champion Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County.
Banner County’s Noah Yetter finished sixth at 285 as the highest local finisher.