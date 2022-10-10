 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron sits 14th in Class C

COLUMBUS — The Chadron girls golf team sits in 14th-place after the first round of the Class C state tournament on Monday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Chadron ended the opening 18-hole round with a 440.

The final round of the tournament will be held Tuesday.

Broken Bow leads the team race after shooting a 348 in Monday’s first round. Minden is second with 364 and Columbus Scotus Central Catholic is third with a 379.

Chadron was paced individually by Taegan Bach. She opened with a 99 and is in a tie for 44th.

The Cardinals’ Kenzie Pourier is tied for 62nd after firing a 106.

Also for Chadron on Monday, Eliana Uhing shot a 117 and is tied for 80th and Norah Winckler had a 118 and is tied for 83rd. Reese Ritterbush is tied for 85th after a score of 119.

A pair of local golfers are competing at state individually.

Gordon-Rushville’s Kylie Coomes shot a 95 in the first round and is tied for 27th. Her Mustang teammate Tessa Hurlburt is tied for 50th after shooting a 101.

Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian is the individual leader after the opening day. She carded a 2-under 70.

