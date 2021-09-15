 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chadron State rodeo is this weekend
0 comments

Chadron State rodeo is this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chadron State rodeo is this weekend

Quincy Segelke competed in breakaway roping as a senior during the 2020-2021 season.

 CON MARSHALL/CSC File Photo

The Chadron State College rodeo will be this weekend at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Nearly 500 entries from a dozen schools that make up the Central Rocky Mountain Region will participate.

The official performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. There also will be large sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday to help handle the many entries.

The grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants in each of the nine events from the previous sessions will vie for top honors. Admission is $6 for each rodeo performance.

Cowboy church also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds at 8 a.m. Sunday. It’s open to the public without charge.

Another special event will be a concert featuring country and western singer Chancey Williams, a Wyoming native and former pro rodeo saddle bronc rider, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the concert are available on the Chadron State athletic computer site at chadroneagles.com/tickets. They are $25 each, and also will be on sale in the concession stand during the rodeo.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longhorns forfeit season
Local

Longhorns forfeit season

After having to forfeit the first two games of the season, Kimball High School won't be seeing Friday Night Lights the rest of the year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News