Chadron State rodeo is this weekend

The Chadron State College rodeo will be this weekend at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Nearly 500 entries from a dozen schools that make up the Central Rocky Mountain Region will participate.

The official performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. There also will be large sessions of “slack” starting at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday to help handle the many entries.

The grand finale, or championship go-round, will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the top 10 contestants in each of the nine events from the previous sessions will vie for top honors. Admission is $6 for each rodeo performance.

Cowboy church also will take place in the grandstand at the fairgrounds at 8 a.m. Sunday. It’s open to the public without charge.

Another special event will be a concert featuring country and western singer Chancey Williams, a Wyoming native and former pro rodeo saddle bronc rider, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the concert are available on the Chadron State athletic computer site at chadroneagles.com/tickets. They are $25 each, and also will be on sale in the concession stand during the rodeo.