Chadron State teams to play on Western Slope

The Chadron State College basketball teams are scheduled to play on Colorado’s Western Slope this weekend. They’ll visit the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in Durango on Friday and the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison on Saturday.

Both of those teams came to Chadron in early December. The Lady Eagles won twice, toppling Fort Lewis 72-49 and Western 60-51 while launching the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season.

The Chadron State men split the homestand, losing to Fort Lewis 87-63, but rallying past Western 90-84.

The Chadron State women are 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference after having their scheduled game with Westminster last Saturday postponed because of COVID issues. The contest has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles’ men, who are 6-10 for the season and 2-6 in the conference, hosted Westminster, got off to a bad start, trailed 43-22 at halftime and lost 73-67 despite outscoring the Griffins 45-30 in the second half.