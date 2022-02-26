Chadron State thrower smashes conference record

Chadron State College redshirt freshman Daniel Reynolds of Granby, Colo., set the school record in the 35-pound weight throw last weekend, but he did much more than that Friday during the first day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s Indoor championships at Gunnison, Colo.

Reynolds threw the weight 19.80 meters, or 64 feet, 11 ½ inches, to win the event and smash the conference and field house records.

The old conference record was 19.48 meters (63-feet-11) and the field house record was 17.98 meters (59-0 feet). Reynolds’s huge throw won the event Friday by 5 ½ feet.

Besides that, Reynolds had three more throws of at least 19.31 meters, while the second place mark was 18.43 meters, a difference of nearly three feet.

In addition, his winning heave now ranks 10th nationally, meaning he seems assured of being one of the 18 Division II National Championships qualifiers in the event.

“He had quite a day,” Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup. “He keeps throwing better all the time. We have to remember than the weight isn’t a high school event, so this is just his second year of throwing it. Most outstanding weight throwers are upperclassmen.”

Reynolds’ best weight throw last season when he was a true freshman was 54 feet, 10 ¼ inches. He has gained about 50 pounds since he graduated from Granby High in May 2020.

The Eagles also earned another point in the weight throw Friday, when sophomore Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., was placed eighth with a mark of 16.73 meters, or 54 feet, 10 ½ inches. Collins didn’t have his best performance. He fouled on five of his six throws. His only throw that counted was nearly two feet shy of his season best.

The CSC women earned three points Friday when Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., placed sixth in the pentathlon.

Not everything was terrific for the Eagles during Day 1 of the meet. One of the team’s top performers, Morgan Fawver of McCook, was scratched from both the 60-meter dash and the long jump because of a hamstring issue. Northrup noted Fawver has been bothered by the problem much of the season, and it was decided Friday by Fawver and Northrup not to risk further damage by competing.

Fawver’s long jump of 7.43 meters (24-4 ¼) ranks among the top 10 nationally, and it’s almost certain that he will qualify for the national meet in two weeks at Pittsburg, Kan.

“Since it seems likely he’ll be able to compete at the national meet and we need him to be healthy for the outdoor season, we decided it was best if he didn’t compete this weekend,” Northrup explained.

While Reynolds’s record-setting weight throw on Friday was the Eagles’ highlight of the meet, they had some other noteworthy achievements Saturday.

Sophomore Osvaldo Cano of Oshkosh was the silver medalist in the men’s 400 meters in 49.92 seconds, less than a stride behind Dillon Andrews of Colorado-Colorado Springs at 49.81. Greg Logsdon of Yoder, Wyo., placed fifth at 50.44.

Both ran on the Eagles’ 4x400 relay team that placed third in 3:21.53, only .36 hundredths of a second behind the winning Colorado Springs entry. The other CSC runners were Cano’s twin, Osiel, and Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont.

Chadron State also earned numerous field events placings on Saturday.

Derrick Nwagwu of Aurora, Colo., was third at 49-4 ¼ and Brock Voth of Berthoud, Colo., was fifth at 47-9 in the triple jump. Freshman Hector Ortega of Northglenn, Colo., was fourth in the high jump by clearing 6-7. In addition, Alec Penfield of Lusk, Wyo., went 6-6 and Conner McCracken of Scottsbluff jumped 6-4 ¾ to place seventh and eighth.

Shane Collins was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 51-7 ¼. Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., finished seventh in the decathlon

CSC also had two women place in the high jump. Jourdaine Cerenil of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., was third and Miranda Gilkey of Lusk was fourth with marks of 5-5 ¾ and 5-3 ¼.