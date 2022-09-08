Chadron sweeps Gering in close sets

The Chadron and Gering volleyball teams showed why both teams have strong hitters as the offense was on show Thursday night at Gering High School.

When it was all said and done, the Chadron Cardinals earned a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win over the Bulldogs during the homecoming week contest.

Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said her team played well in getting the win, moving to 4-1 on the season and rebounding after falling in five sets to Alliance on Tuesday.

“I thought we played really well. We were a little quiet in the first set and we were still able to get the job done,” Hoffman said. “But in the second and third set, the energy was back up and they were a different team when we have high energy and when they look like they are having fun out there. It makes a big difference.”

The first two sets really showed the offensive potential of the two teams and Gering coach Amanda Cochran said her team battled, but they just couldn’t get the right kill or service point to pull out a win in the opening sets.

“We were close and we talked about what it means to us to be in those close games,” Cochran said. “It was a tough one to take tonight, but Chadron played a very good game.”

Chadron utilized a wide variety of players that got key hits as well as service points all night long and it wasn’t just one person that stood out.

“That is the good thing with this team, we have a variety and we have some depth in all of our positions and that is what allows us to do it on the offensive side,” Hoffman said.

The match actually could have gone either way as the Bulldogs got a balanced kill attack from Cami Newman with eight and Maddie Ray and Carleigh Pszanka each with eight.

Cochran was impressed with the play of Newman on the night.

“Cami had a fantastic night,” Cochran said. “She has been really working and working to connect with our setter and she did a really great job tonight. We are proud of her and she had a come-out night tonight.”

Chadron had a plethora of hitters step up in the match Demi Ferguson, Jaleigh McCartney, Marlee Pinnt, Sophia Wess, Taverra Sayaloune, and Kaylee Sprock each showed what they can do when they start hitting the ball.

Cochran said her team can learn from this game and go on to their next game and get those close games.

“We have to stay aggressive throughout the whole rally,” she said. “The team kept working together and kept fighting through the whole night.

The first set saw Chadron jump to a 5-1 lead after two points from Wess only to watch Gering’s Allison Parker bring the Bulldogs back to 5-4 with two points. Chadron went up 10-6 on a kill from Ferguson and then Ferguson served two points as the Cardinals later led 13-10.

That was when Newman hammered down a kill to stop the rally followed by kills from Newman and Ray to tie the set at 13.

Gering went up 19-18 on a Pszanka point only to watch Chadron take a 21-19 lead on a Sprock kill and two Kyndall Carnahan points. Chadron led 23-20 but Newman stopped the Cardinals rally and then Parker had two points to tie the first set at 23. Chadron got a sideout and then Wess had an ace serve for the 25-23 win.

Gering started the second set with a 5-1 lead only to watch Wess serve four points to put the Cardinals up 6-5. Gering came back to lead 10-8 and later 13-11 on Pszanka kills. Chadron came back to go up 18-14 on three Carnahan points and led 21-16 on a Pinnt point. Ray got a kill to stop the rally and the senior Bulldog hitter proceeded to serve five points to put the Bulldogs up 22-21. Chadron came back to lead 23-22 on two McCartney points and won the set 25-23.

After winning the first two sets by identical scores, the Cardinal really was clicking in that final set.

“That was a big turning point for sure,” Hoffman said. “My biggest thing to them during the timeouts is don’t go back on your heels and let them back in, which they (Gering) kind of went on a run there with Maddie (Ray) serving back there, but they didn’t let them get too far. They were able to finish like we needed to.”

Chadron took control in the third set running to a 7-3 lead behind three Pinnt points and led 13-6 after a Ferguson kill and two points, including an ace serve. Chadron doubled up Gering to lead 16-8. Chadron led 19-10 after a kill from Ferguson and then a double block from Ferguson and Pinnt.

Chadron led 23-13, but Gering came back as Ray served five points to trail 23-18. Chadron got a kill from Ferguson to stop the Ray service run and then McCartney served the final point.

Gering finished with 31 kills. After Pszanka, Newman and Ray, Jaleigh Kumm had three kills while Ella Rotherham had two. Neveah Hrasky had 17 set assists while Alex Gonzalez-Orozco had 21 digs followed by Pszanka with 17 and Hrasky with 11.

Chadron will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Sidney and Bridgeport in a triangular while Gering will travel to Scottsbluff on Tuesday.