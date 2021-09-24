Chadron turns back Mitchell

Alcorn, Gaswick and Dunbar took hold of the third quarter when Alcorn found Gaswick again from 36 yards out before Dunbar added his second score of the night, this time from 11 yards at the 3:52 mark of the third quarter, giving Chadron a commanding 36-6 lead going into the final frame.

"They're very good. Very sound. There's not a guy they put on the field that has any weaknesses," Kuxhausen said. "They're about as sound of a football team that we've seen around here in a while. They took it to us here tonight and there's a lot of things we can work on and grow. We're a young group. We've been preaching that all year, but it was a good gut-check game and a lot of guys fighting still at the end, which is something we can build on and go forward. I like the effort from our guys, but we were just out-manned tonight. Honestly, is what it was and there's a lot of things we can get better in and continue to strive to get better."