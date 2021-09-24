Chadron turns back Mitchell

MITCHELL -- The Chadron football team racked up more than 270 yards on the ground en route to a 44-8 win over Mitchell on Friday night at Mitchell High School.
The win lifts the Cardinals to 5-0 on the season, while Mitchell drops to 3-2.
"They do have a good team this year again. We just got lucky tonight," Chadron coach Mike Lecher said. "We have not had good luck against Mitchell the last two years at all. We knew we needed to stop the run. They have been running the ball well all year and Nick (Kuxhausen) puts a lot of pride in that as a former offensive lineman here at Mitchell, so we knew if we stopped the run it would give us a much better chance to win the game."
Both teams exchanged punches early on in the game when Chadron took its first possession 61 yards down the field capped off by a 45-yard pass from Justus Alcorn to Michael Sorenson to take an early 6-0 lead. Mitchell, though, answered on its next set of downs with a 79-yard drive finished off by a Carter Reisig 38-yard pass to Santiago Castillo, knotting the score at 6-6 with 5:56 left to play in the frame.
However, Chadron added six more at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter on an Alcorn 11-yard pass to Xander Provance for a 12-0 lead.
That's all Chadron needed. The Cards added a pair of scores in the second period on a Dawson Dunbar 1-yard run before Alcorn hooked up with Seth Gaswick for 54 yards with 1:56 to play in the half, extending its lead to 24-6 at halftime.
Alcorn, Gaswick and Dunbar took hold of the third quarter when Alcorn found Gaswick again from 36 yards out before Dunbar added his second score of the night, this time from 11 yards at the 3:52 mark of the third quarter, giving Chadron a commanding 36-6 lead going into the final frame.
Mitchell didn't show any quit early on in the fourth when the Tigers' Austin Worth stopped Alcorn in the end zone for a safety to cut the deficit to 36-8 with 6:16 left to play in the contest.
Despite the momentum shift, though, Chadron added its final score of the night on a 2-yard run by Malachi Swallow to round out the scoring.
Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said he was proud of the way his kids fought for being a young team playing a very talented and experienced Chadron team.
"They're very good. Very sound. There's not a guy they put on the field that has any weaknesses," Kuxhausen said. "They're about as sound of a football team that we've seen around here in a while. They took it to us here tonight and there's a lot of things we can work on and grow. We're a young group. We've been preaching that all year, but it was a good gut-check game and a lot of guys fighting still at the end, which is something we can build on and go forward. I like the effort from our guys, but we were just out-manned tonight. Honestly, is what it was and there's a lot of things we can get better in and continue to strive to get better."
Mitchell was paced on the ground by Reisig, who finished the night rushing 10 times for 61 yards, and throwing for a touchdown. Hayden Umble added 10 carries for 56 yards, while Cael Peters chipped in 13 carries for 34 yards. The Tigers finished the night with 38 carries for 159 on the ground.
Chadron was led by Quinn Bailey, who rumbled for 171 yards on eight carries. Dunbar added six carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns, while Alcorn rushed for 64 yards on nine carries. Alcorn also threw for more than 200 yards with four passing touchdowns.
Chadron will try to keep its winning streak alive when it travels to Sidney on Friday. Mitchell will try to bounce back at Gothenburg, also on Friday.