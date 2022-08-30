Chadron volleyball earns win over Scottsbluff in five sets

The Chadron Cardinals volleyball team had to dig deep on Tuesday and they did as the Cardinals traveled to Scottsbluff and spoiled the Scottsbluff Bearcats home-opener with a heart-pounding five set win over the Bearcats 19-25, 25-13, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13.

Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said her team responded in the second and third set after dropping the opening set to get the win.

“Despite my mess up in the first set having the wrong girl in the lineup and the girls were sluggish in the first set, but once we got everything figured out, we just put our foot on the gas pedal and just went,” Hoffman said. “Scottsbluff is such a good team and we knew that coming in and our girls stuck with it the whole time and I’m very proud of them.”

The match came down to the final set just like previous matches and this one was no different.

“Scottsbluff has become such a good program and we now know every year that it will be a very tough match no matter what and it is a fun game to look forward to,” Hoffman said. “It is fun to coach against former Chadron people and that happens in a smaller area like this. And she has done a great job.”

Tuesday night saw both teams step up with clutch performances. Hoffman said that her team battled hard, especially after dropping that first set and then having to hold on in the fifth set.

“I think our setters running a 6-2 did a really good job mixing up the ball,” Hoffman said. “We can also count on Demi (Ferguson) being one of our best players and hitters. I think overall, we had just a great game.”

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral, who is a Chadron High graduate, said her team fought to force five sets, but she also didn’t think they played that well at times.

“I will give it to Chadron, they were a grinding team and they never let anything go no matter how much we were out there. They were always up and playing for every ball,” Foral said. “Honestly, I don’t think we played that well. It was good for us because we have been practicing really well and we went to Lexington and played really well and I think this is a way for us to take our medicine a little bit and figure out some things that we need to focus on.”

Scottsbluff started off the first set well running to an 11-4 lead behind Lilyana DeLosSantos before Chadron came back to cut the Scottsbluff lead to 14-13 behind four points from Jaleigh McCartney. Chadron later cut the lead to 17-16 on an ace serve by Marlee Pinnt but Scottsbluff went up 23-18 on a Austyn Andreas point and won the first set 25-19 on a Paige Horne ace serve.

The second set saw the Cardinals wake up as McCartney served the Cardinals to a 5-0 lead and later led 9-1 behind three aces from Jazzy Munyiri. Chadron went up 16-3 after two Ferguson points and led 20-7 on a Ashlyn Morrison kill.

Scottsbluff came back slightly at 20-11 after three Payton Burda points, but Chadron was too strong to earn the 25-13 win.

The third set saw Chadron jump to a 6-1 lead behind three Pinnt points and led 12-2 after Kyndall Carnahan had four points. Chadron went up by 10 at 21-11 on a Carnahan point and won the third on a Pinnt kill.

The fourth set saw Scottsbluff take the lead on four Andreas points and three Horne kills. Chadron came back to take a 16-15 lead before Scottsbluff got a sideout and went up 23-16 on seven Taylor Hafeman points. Scottsbluff won the fourth set on a Horne kill to force a fifth set.

The fifth set saw Chadron go up 4-1 on two Munyiri points. Chadron led 7-2 in the fifth on two Pinnt points and 9-4 after a Ferguson kill. Scottsbluff came back as Andreas got a kill for a sideout and then Ella Foote had three points to make it 9-8.

Ferguson made it 12-8 after two points only to watch Scottsbluff come storming back to cut the lead to 12-11 on an Andreas kill and two points. Scottsbluff tied the final set at 13-13 on a Horne point, but a sideout and then a McCartney point and a Taverra Sayaloune kill won the match for the Cardinals.

Foote had a triple-double for the Bearcats with 12 kills, 12 set assists, and 14 digs. She also had five aces. Horne had seven kills and 11 digs, while Tierra West had 18 set assists, 12 digs, and three kills.

Also for the Bearcats, Burda had three kills and nine digs, while Andreas had five kills. Hafeman had 11 digs while Emma Hergenreder had two kills and four digs.

Scottsbluff will travel to Alliance on Thursday while Chadron faces Gordon-Rushville.