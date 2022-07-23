Chadron wins, Sidney and Gering fall

Day two of the Class B, Area 7 Tournament in Ogallala saw the Chadron Nationals hold off Sidney Post 17 to keep their season alive as top-seeded Ogallala defeated Gering, moving PVC into the loser’s bracket.

The first game of the day was an elimination between Chadron and Sidney, with the Nationals taking the 12-6 win.

The top of the first inning saw Sidney load the bases with three walks when another walk drawn by Zech Roggasch scored one. A Rhyder Bayne single to third base and a single to left field by Patrick McCartney gave Sidney the 3-0 lead.

Chadron would get all three roles back in the bottom half saw Quinn Bailey walk and advance to second on a passed ball before scoring on a Broc Berry double. An error brought in Berry and Caden Buskirk came in to tie the game.

After holding Sidney scoreless in the second inning, the Nationals exploded for six runs to take a lead, which they would keep the rest of the game.

Ryan Vahrenkamp started the inning by getting hit by a pitch before Cody Hall walked. Vahrenkamp scored on a wild pitch as Dawson Dunbar got hit. Berry walked to load the bases, Buskirk scored a run with a walk for a 6-3 lead and then a wild pitch brought in Berry prior to an error on a Seth Gaswick fly ball for another. A second error put the score at 9-3.

Sidney would begin making a comeback in the fourth, cutting the lead to 9-6. A double by Connor Hurt and two hit by pitches loaded the bases with two outs. Hurt scored on a wild pitch, Reid Fiscus on a single by Roggasch and Micah Schneider on a Bayne double.

Three more by Chadron in the sixth put the game away, eliminating Sidney and ending their season.

The Nationals utilized three pitchers. Noah Brown started, pitching one out and giving up three runs and four walks. Trey Hendrickson came in for the next two outs, giving up two hits as Kobe Bissonette went in for the final six innings and gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Sidney’s Micah Schneider went 4 1/3, giving up two hits, nine runs (five earned), and six walks while recording seven strikeouts. Blaine Russell finished the game and gave up two hits and three runs (none earned).

The winner’s bracket game saw Gering PVC take on Ogallala Post 135.

PVC started the game with a run in the top of the first inning with two on and no outs. Jackson Howard started the game reaching base on an error and moved to third on a single by Carter Reisig. A fly out by Dalton Wiese to left field saw Howard tag up before scoring for the 1-0 lead.

Ogallala scored four of their own in the bottom half of the inning on a one out double, a fly out, a bases loaded walk, and a wild pitch. One more in the second inning would give Ogallala the 5-1 lead.

Gering cut the lead to 5-2 as Tyler Garrett hit a two-out RBI single to left field, bringing Howard in. Howard was walked with one out and then advanced to second on a walk by Reisig.

Ogallala scored five more, one in the third and four in the fifth to run-rule PVC 10-2. Gering was out-hit 10-2 as the only two hits came from Reisig and Garrett. Wiese pitched the full 4 2/3, giving up 10 hits, 10 runs (seven earned), four walks and five strikeouts.

Chadron will play Gering in the loser’s bracket at 2 p.m. while Alliance, who had Saturday off, will play Ogallala at 5 p.m. with the winner moving on to the championship game.

Game 1

SID 300 300 0 - 6 7 5

CHD 360 003 x - 12 4 1

WP-Kobe Bissonette

LP-Micah Schneider

2B-Broc Berry (Chadron); Conner Hurt, Rhyder Bayne (Sidney)

Game 2

PVC 101 00 - 2 2 2

OGA 411 04 - 10 10 1

LP-Dalton Wiese