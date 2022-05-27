Chadron's Alcorn, Scottsbluff's Harre lead Red all-stars

Chadron’s Justus Alcorn scored 20 points while Scottsbluff’s Tyler Harre and Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman had 18 and 19 points as the Red all-stars earned a 100-85 win over the Blue all-stars in the Panhandle Prep All-star Basketball game Friday night at Gering High School.

Alcorn earned the Most Valuable Player honor in the game, which he said was a surprise.

“There are a lot of great players out here,” Alcorn said. “I feel honored to get this award.”

Harre finished with 18 points, but picked up two honors for himself as the former Bearcat won the slam dunk contest and then captured the 3-point shooting contest.

Alcorn said it was a fun time to play in the game.

“It was a great experience and I was glad I got to play with all the great players in the Panhandle and play together on the same team,” Alcorn said. “I got to play against some of my teammates.”

Alcorn was on the Red team while his high school teammates Collin Brennan and Gaurav Chima were on the Blue team. Brennan finished with 11 points for the Blue while Chima had 19.

“It was fun. I really never played against them before,” Alcorn said. “I got to play against them to see what they really do.”

While Alcorn earned the MVP honors, his plans for next year are still undecided. He doesn’t know if he will play basketball or football.

Scottsbluff’s Jackson Ostdiek got the first points of the game for the Red and then both teams were tied at 13-13. The Red then went on a 13-0 run behind two treys to take a 26-15 lead. The Red led 32-26 after the first quarter on a Dickman bucket.

The second quarter saw the Red grab a 45-33 lead on a 3-pointer by Alliance’s Jayden McCracken. Alcorn then made back-to-back buckets and the Red went on to lead 53-41 at halftime.

The third quarter was pretty evenly played. The Red took a 61-54 lead behind an Alcorn bucket and led by 10, 65-55 on a Harre bucket. The Red pushed the lead to 16 points, 75-59 on a Dickman bucket and led 77-61 after a Harre field goal.

The Blue came back to cut the lead to eight points on a Caden David bucket. Alcorn went on a scoring tear with back-to-back buckets for an 83-71 lead. The Blue came right back as Wheatland’s Kade Preuit buried a trey and then a 2-pointer to cut the deficit to 83-76.

The lead stayed around nine points, the last time when the Blue’s Dillon Christiansen of Garden County nailed a trey. Dickman came back to hit a 2-pointer and then a trey to push the lead to 96-83 and the Red won 100-81.

The Red had five players finish in double figures. Alcorn led the way with 20 followed by Dickman with 19, Harre with 18, McCracken with 15, and Bridgeport’s Mason Nichols with 11.

The Blue also had five in double figures. Chima of Chadron led the way with 19 points followed by Preuit with 17, Liam Kostman of Hyannis with 14, Brennan with 11, and Bayard’s Ben Sauer with 10.

Blue 26 15 20 24 – 85

Red 32 21 24 23 – 100

BLUE

Dillon Christiansen (Garden County) 6, Caden David (Burns) 4, Monte Bailey (Hyannis) 0, Collin Brennan (Chadron) 11, Liam Kostman (Hyannis) 14, Kale Gibbons (Minatare) 0, PJ Lynch (Gordon-Rushville) 3, Gaurav Chima (Chadron) 19, Kade Preuit (Wheatland) 17, Ethan Reichman (South Platte) 1, Ben Sauer (Bayard) 10, Gavin Dunkel (Morrill) 0.

RED

Tyler Harre (Scottsbluff) 18, Thomas Muldoon (Potter-Dix) 5, Kellen Muhr (Alliance) 2, Sawyer Dickman (Sidney) 19, Jackson Ostdiek (Scottsbluff) 5, Wyatt Heckenlively (Sidney) 4, Jayden McCracken (Alliance) 15, Jackson Kirkbride (Burns) 0, Justus Alcorn (Chadron) 20, Mason Nichols (Bridgeport) 11, Logan DeCoste (Hay Springs) 1.