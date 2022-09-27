Chasek and Rayhill Win Reserve All-Around Cowboy and Cowgirl Honors

Eastern Wyoming College’s Justin Chasek, a sophomore from Mitchell, won the reserve All-Around Cowboy honors and EWC’s Karissa Rayhill, a sophomore from Martin, SD, won the reserve All-Around Cowgirl honors at the Central Wyoming College Rodeo in Riverton, Wyoming.

Rayhill placed third in both rounds of the goat tying to finish third in the average. In barrel racing, the ladies had two rounds, one to make up for Chadron and a second for Riverton. Rayhill finished sixth in the round for Chadron and eighth for Riverton, according to EWC rodeo head coach Whit Peterson.

Chasek, with Chadron State College’s Jake Chasek heading, won the short round and the average on two in team roping. In calf roping, Chasek had a 10.3 in the long round to place sixth and a 10.9 in the short round to finish in fourth place in the average.

Fellow EWC cowboys Cort McBride and Colton Zimmerman finished second in the short round with an 8.0, which also gave them second in the average in team roping. Teammates Donald Quick and Coy Thar had a 9.0 in the long round putting them in ninth place, however they did not place in the short round.

EWC cowboy Thar had an 11.2 in the calf roping long round and improved his time to a 9.9 to place third in the short round and finished third overall in the average.

Lancer cowgirl Hanna Huffman had an 8.1 in the goat tying to split fourth and fifth in the long round, but had “tough luck in the short go and did not place,” Peterson said. Kamry Knotwell had a similar experience in breakaway roping with a split ninth through 12th in the first round but in the short round “she had no luck.”

Both Lancer Cowboys and Cowgirls teams finished third overall.

The EWC Lancer Rodeo’s next competition will be Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Sheridan College Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyoming.