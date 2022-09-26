Chasek twins win team roping title

Twins Jake and Justin Chasek attend different colleges, but they joined forces to win the team roping event last weekend at the rodeo hosted by Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Jake, the header, attends Chadron State and Justin, the heeler, attends Eastern Wyoming at Torrington. They are 2021 graduates of Mitchell High School and are college sophomores this fall. They finished sixth in the first go-round at Riverton in 8.4 seconds, and then were first in the championship go-round on Sunday in 7.4 seconds to claim the overall title.

Justin Chasek also finished fourth in tie down roping at the Central Wyoming rodeo with times of 10.3 and 10.9 seconds. Teammate Coy Thar was third in 11.9 and 9.9 seconds

Two more Eastern Wyoming cowboys, Curt McBride and Colton Zimmerman, were the team roping runners-up last weekend. Their times were 8.7 and 8.0 seconds.

In addition, EWC’s Karissa Rayhill of Martin, S.D., was third in goat tying in 8.0 and 7.8 seconds. She also was among the barrel racing finalists

Besides Jake Chasek, Chadron State had three other entries place among the top six at the CWC rodeo. Sierra Lee, a graduate of Harding County High at Buffalo, S.D., was fourth among the 90 barrel racers in 17.52 seconds, Pepper Rhyne of Craig, Colo., was fifth in tie down roping in 10.5 and 15.5 seconds and Brooke Worman of Sheridan, Wyo., was fifth in goat tying in 8.4 and 8.5 seconds.

Also for Chadron State, Parker Johnston of Maywood reached the finals of steer wrestling, but was unable to catch his second steer. In addition, Hannah Hoos of Hay Springs caught her first calf in 2.7 seconds to be among the 12 breakaway finalists, but didn’t lasso the second calf.

EWC’s Kamry Knotwell had the same status as Hoos in breakaway roping.

Gillette College’s Haiden Thompson of Yoder, Wyo., whose grandparents and a maternal great-grandfather live in the Chadron area, won both go-rounds of goat tying in 7.6 and 7.5 seconds and also placed third in breakaway roping in 2.7 and 2.4 seconds.

The rodeo in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this weekend will be hosted by Sheridan College.