Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Scottsbluff basketball teams took the 90-minute drive to Cheyenne to take on talented Cheyenne East and the Bearcats competed against Wyoming state ranked teams.
The Scottsbluff boys lost a heart-breaker in a game that saw neither team let the momentum of the other team bother them. In the end, No. 4 Cheyenne East earned a 71-70 win over the Bearcats.
The girls game saw Scottsbluff battle the top-ranked team in Wyoming for three of the four quarters but fell to the Thunderbirds 74-50.
The boy’s contest was a battle from the get-go between the two ranked teams in their respected states. Scottsbluff held a 6-4 lead early after back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin Thyne. Cheyenne East battled back to take a 13-8 lead only to watch the Bearcats outscore Cheyenne East 9-2 the rest of the first quarter to take a 17-15 lead.
The second quarter saw East open with a 7-0 run to lead 22-17. Scottsbluff came back to cut the deficit to 26-25. East led 32-26 before Tate Talkington hit a bucket to end the half as Scottsbluff trailed 32-28.
The third quarter was a high scoring eight minutes as the two state-ranked teams combined for 51 points. East took its largest lead of the game at 42-32 and later led 48-38. The 10-point deficit was nothing for the Bearcats as they Kellon Harris and Thyne each nailed 3-pointers to bring the Bearcats to within four, 48-44. After a free throw by East, Jackson Ostdiek nailed a triple to cut the lead to two, 49-47. East went back up by seven, 59-52 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff outscore Cheyenne East 18-12. East led by eight points early in the fourth at 66-58. That was when the Bearcats made a comeback behind 3-pointers by Kaedon Patton and Thyne to tie the game at 66-66. East nailed three free throws to lead 69-66. Thyne followed with a bucket to cut the deficit to one, 69-68 with 1:24 to play. After some missed free throws by East and a turnover by Scottsbluff, the Bearcats took their first lead since the first quarter when Thyne hit a bucket with 25 seconds to play.
East called a timeout with 20.9 seconds to play and worked for the final shot. East’s Drew Jackson hit an awkward 12-footer with 3.3 seconds left to go up 71-70 and a final chance to win the game by Scottsbluff went astray at the buzzer.
Jackson finished the game with 24 points for Cheyenne East, including three 3-pointers.
Scottsbluff had three in double figures. Thyne led the way with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Also hitting for double digits was Tyler Harre with 13 points while Harris had 11.
The girls’ game was one where East outscored Scottsbluff 23-6 in the first quarter and after that, the 14-3 Bearcats played with the Wyoming No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds the next three quarters.
In fact, the first quarter saw Mariyah Avila nail a 3-pointer to tie the game at 5-5. After that, East went on a 12-0 run to lead 17-5 and led 23-6 after the opening eight minutes.
The second quarter saw both teams score 18 points. The difference was Cheyenne East led 33-11 in the first half of the second quarter. After that, the Bearcats opened up their shooting as Anna Kelley, Taryn Spady, and Payton Burda all buried 3-pointers to bring them back to 37-24. Cheyenne East led 41-24 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Thunderbirds outscore Scottsbluff 17-9 to hold a 58-33 lead after three quarters.
Scottsbluff tried coming back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Cheyenne East 17-16. The Bearcats hit two early 3-pointers by Kelley and Burda and a 2-pointer by Spady to come within 62-41. But, the Bearcats could never get within 20 points in falling 74-50.
Scottsbluff had a pair in double figures as Burda finished with 16 points followed by Kelley with 13. Avila had nine points in the contest.
Boy’s Game
Scottsbluff 17 11 24 18 – 70
Cheyenne East 15 17 27 12 – 71
SCOTTSBLUFF
Austin Thyne 27, Tyler Harre 13, Kellon Harris 11, Tate Talkington 9, Jackson Ostdiek 3, Kaedon Patton 3, Trevor Schwartz 2, Michael Mickey 2.
CHEYENNE EAST
Drew Jackson 24, Kyser Jolley 16, Colter Mcanelly 14, , Zander Hardy 6, Joey Rayl 5, Tate Bishop 4, Nick Colgan 2.
Girl’s Game
Scottsbluff 6 18 9 17 – 50
Cheyenne East 23 18 17 16 – 74
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 16, Anna Kelley 13, Mariyah Avila 9, Taryn Spady 5, Paige Horne 5, Marly Laucoomer 2.
CHEYENNE EAST
Broden Liljedahl 28, Jordan Jones 14, Madison Kaufman 8, Bradie Schlabs 7, Darcy Jaidine 6, Elysiana Fonsecca 4, Kiera Walsh 4, Gracie Oswald 2, Izzy DeLong 1.