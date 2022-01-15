Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Scottsbluff basketball teams took the 90-minute drive to Cheyenne to take on talented Cheyenne East and the Bearcats competed against Wyoming state ranked teams.

The Scottsbluff boys lost a heart-breaker in a game that saw neither team let the momentum of the other team bother them. In the end, No. 4 Cheyenne East earned a 71-70 win over the Bearcats.

The girls game saw Scottsbluff battle the top-ranked team in Wyoming for three of the four quarters but fell to the Thunderbirds 74-50.

The boy’s contest was a battle from the get-go between the two ranked teams in their respected states. Scottsbluff held a 6-4 lead early after back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin Thyne. Cheyenne East battled back to take a 13-8 lead only to watch the Bearcats outscore Cheyenne East 9-2 the rest of the first quarter to take a 17-15 lead.

The second quarter saw East open with a 7-0 run to lead 22-17. Scottsbluff came back to cut the deficit to 26-25. East led 32-26 before Tate Talkington hit a bucket to end the half as Scottsbluff trailed 32-28.