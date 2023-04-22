The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team had missed opportunities in a doubleheader Saturday against Southeast Community College in Empire Conference action at Cleveland Field.

The Cougars grabbed an early 3-1 lead in the opener before the Storm answered with five runs in an 8-4 win.

WNCC held a 2-1 lead in the second game but the Storm scored 10 times in the middle innings of 11-5 victory to complete the sweep.

The squads wrap up the series with a doubleheader Sunday.

WNCC scored in the first inning of the opener but WNCC left the bases juiced.

Southeast got one back in the second to knot the score. The Cougars retook the lead with two in the third. Roangeraud Fraai singled followed by a 2-run home run by Inoue to make it 3-1.

WNCC stayed on top until the fifth when the Storm scored five times on three hits and three walks for a 6-3 lead. The Cougars got one back with a single run in the sixth to make it 6-4 when Book led off with a solo home run.

Southeast added two insurance runs in the seventh for the final margin.

WNCC was led at the plate by Shintaro Inoue who went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Fraai had two singles with two runs scored while the other hit came from Book, which was a solo home run.

The second game saw the Cougars get on top early behind a strong pitching performance from Firmin Hassed, who went the first five innings.

Southeast scored first with a run in the first only to watch the Cougars score twice in the third for a 2-1 lead. The third saw Hunter McCollum reach on an error and score on a double by Hernandez. Hernandez came in to score on an Inoue single.

The Cougars stayed in the lead until the fourth when Southeast scored three times for a 4-2 lead. Southeast added two more in the fifth for a 6-2 lead. WNCC cut the deficit in half with a run in the fifth when Inoue scored on a wild pitch.

The Storm added four in the sixth for a 10-3 lead.

WNCC got two back in the bottom of the frame as Dylan Howard and Dylan Harris record singles. McCollum loaded the bases with a single. Howard scored on a wild pitch for the first run. Fraai then walked to load the bases. Harris scored on a double play hit. WNCC loaded the bases once again with two outs, but couldn’t capitalize.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 14-8. WNCC was led at the plate by Howard and Harris with two singles each.