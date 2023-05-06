TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team is still alive in the postseason.

The Cougars beat Trinidad State College 13-9 on Saturday to sweep a best-of-three series. WNCC moves on to the four-team bracket play next weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The field will also include Southeast Community College, who received a bye this weekend. McCook Community College and Otero College defeated Lamar Community College and Northeastern Junior College, respectively, to advance as well.

“We played well. We were able to battle through the first couple innings where it was back and forth," WNCC coach Mike Jones said. "Guys kept their composure and were able to put together some really good at bats there in the middle."

Times and official pairings for the tournament will be released early this week. Jones said the Cougars should face Southeast while McCook battles Otero.

Cougars pitcher Clayden Brandon came in out of the bullpen and shut down the Trinidad offense after the Trojans took a 9-4 lead.

“Clayden Brandon pitched an excellent game out of the bullpen and Archer (Blumenshein) came in and got us the close. So, it was a full team effort once again.”

The Cougars entered the postseason having lost three straight games to McCook and had the No. 4 seed from the North. Jones said this win shows how much the team kept believing.

“I am extremely proud." Jones said. "You are talking about a group of guys that had a lot of struggles throughout the season. They continued to come to practice every day and get their work in. They never gave up. Everybody bought into the plan and what it would take to get there, so I am really proud of them.”

WNCC had 14 hits on Saturday, including five doubles, one triple and four home runs. The Cougars also got stellar pitching from the bullpen.

Branden picked up the win in relief of starter Firmin Hassed. He threw the middle 4 2/3 innings, scattered five hits and allowed just one run while he struck out four. Archer Blumenshein tossed the ninth to get the save as he struck out two.

Five different Cougars had multi-hit games.

Eli Hernandez led the way as he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Max Adam had two hits including a triple with three RBI and two runs scored.

Bryce Peterson had two hits with an RBI and run scored, and Drew Book added a double, home run and two RBI and two runs scored. Hunter McCollum had two doubles with two runs scored.

Inoue had a home run with three RBI and two runs scored, while Tyler Easter had a home run with two RBI.

WNCC scored three runs in the second inning, all on solo home runs from Hernandez, Book and Easter. Trinidad came back to score two in the bottom of the frame.

WNCC then added a single run in the third for a 4-2 lead on a two-out double by Hernandez that scored Inoue.

The Trojans tied the contest with two in the bottom of the frame and then took a 9-4 lead with five runs in the fourth inning on six hits.

WNCC answered with six runs in the fifth to take a 10-9 lead. McCollum doubled and scored on an Adam triple. Peterson added a run-scoring single followed by Inoue's two-run home run. WNCC tied the game at 9-9 when Book doubled in Hernandez and then scored on a fielder’s choice.

WNCC added three insurance runs in the eighth.

Dylan Harris was hit by a pitch followed by McCollum's double. Both scored on a single by Adam, who then scored on a Inoue fielder’s choice hit.