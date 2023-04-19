STERLING, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team scored runs in each of the last five innings on Tuesday to beat Northeastern Junior College 12-7.

The Cougars ouhit NJC 14-13 and finished with six extra base hits including home runs from Shintaro Inoue and Bryce Peterson.

WNCC started the scoring in the third when Hunter McCollum led off with a double followed by a single by Roangeraud Fraai. McCollum scored on an Eli Hernandez double followed by Fraai scoring on an error. Hernandez scored to make it 3-0 on an Inoue ground out.

NJC scored five runs in the third inning to grab a 5-3 lead. WNCC answered with two in the fifth on an Inoue double and a Drew Book single.

WNCC retook the lead at 6-5 in the sixth as Tyler Easter scored on a wild pitch.

NJC came right back and plated two more runs in the sixth to put the Plainsmen back in front 7-6.

WNCC retook the lead in the seventh with two runs on back-to-back leadoff home runs by Inoue and Bryce Peterson. WNCC added three more in the eighth and then scored once in the night.

WNCC had six players finish with multiple hits on the day. Inoue led the way with a double, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Peterson also had three RBIs with a home run, single, and a run scored.

Clayden Brandon got the win on the hill in relief of Wyatt Zsidisin, who went the first four innings. Brandon scattered four hits and two runs.

WNCC will be back in action this weekend when they host North Conference-leading Southeast Community College.