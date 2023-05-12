COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team suffered a pair of losses in the late innings Friday during the Region IX Empire Conference tournament.

In the opening game, the Cougars first lost the lead, and the game, late in a 11-10 setback to McCook Community College.

WNCC then faced Southeast Community College in an elimination game, and both teams hit a grand slam during the contest. But, it was the Storm’s one in the eighth inning that was the difference.

The late slam propelled Southeast to the 11-6 win, which ended the Cougars season.

Southeast plays the loser of Saturday's matchup McCook and Otero College in the winner's bracket. Otero defeated Southeast earlier Friday 6-5.

The winner of Region IX hosts the district playoffs. If Southeast comes back to win the tournament, they will host with the second-place team also earning a spot in the district finals.

The other two teams of the district finals will be the winner of the Arizona regional and the winner of the Utah/Idaho/Nevada regional.

WNCC's matchup with McCook on Friday was a battle.

The Indians scored eight runs in the first three innings to lead 8-3.

WNCC scored first with two runs in the first inning when Roangeraud Fraai singled followed by Shintaro Inoue getting a single. Both runners scored on Drew Book's two-out single.

McCook came right back to plate four runs in the first,and then added another two runs in the second.

WNCC plated a single run in the third when Inoue scored on an error from McCook’s third baseman.

McCook responded with two runs in the bottom of the third and added another in the fourth to take a 9-3 lead. Fraai doubled and scored on a Inoue double to make it 9-4.

WNCC took the lead 10-9 with six runs in the seventh on five hits. Inoue started everything by getting hit my a pitch and scored on an Eli Hernandez double.

Hernandez scored on a Book double and Tyler Easter was hit by a pitch to put two on.

Book later scored on a passed ball and then Easter scored on a Dylan Harris double. WNCC tied the game at 9-9 on the next batter when Hunter McCollum singled to score Harris before Fraai added a RBI single.

McCook scored two runs in the eight for an 11-10 lead. In the Cougars’ final at bat, McCollum got on with a single with two outs, but that was all WNCC could muster.

Fraai led the way with three hits including a double with two runs scored and an RBI. McCollum also had three this with a run scored and an RBI.

Inoue, Hernandez, and Book each had two hits. Book had a double with three RBI while Inoue had a double with three runs scored.

Southeast struck first with three runs in the first inning of the elimination game. The Cougars stormed back with four runs in the third to take the lead. McCollum singled, and Max Adam and Bryce Peterson singled to load the bases.

Inoue then launched a grand slam for the 4-3 lead.

Southeast tied the game in the fourth with a run, only to see the Cougars go back in front with a run in the fifth. Adam and Inoue each earned walk and Inoue eventually scored on an error.

The Storm scored twice with two outs in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back doubles. Southeast added another run on an error. WNCC answered with a run in the seventh when Peterson doubled and scored on a Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Southeast's Tyler Biship hit a grand slam with two outs in the eighth to put the Storm up 11-6.

Peterson led the Cougars with three hits including a double and two runs scored.

Inoue had four RBI with a home run and two runs scored.