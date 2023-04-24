The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team put together stellar pitching, timely offensive hits, and excellent defense on Sunday to sweep Empire Conference-leading Southeast Community College.

Adrian Short and Hunter McCollum combined on a two-hitter as the Cougars made the most of their four hits to win the opener, 5-2.

The Cougars offense then had six extra-base hits in a 7-3 victory.

The Cougars improved to 11-33 on the season and 9-20 in the Empire Conference North division. Southeast dropped to 37-13 overall and 26-5 in the North.

WNCC hosts Trinidad State College Thursday in a rescheduled contest before the Cougars wrapu up the regular season with road games at McCook Community College on bptj Saturday and Sunday.

Short said it was a perfect performance for his team in both games.

“We came out here and had a lot more energy than last couple days. We came out and attacked from pitch one. We kept winning our at bats, winning our pitches, and played good as a team today,” Short said. “Today was great. We had it all going. Offense, defense and when you put it all together and play team baseball, you win games and that is what we did.”

“It was a great team win today and hopefully we can carry this into the next couple of weeks and get ready for tournament time,” Short said. “I think we have a lot of potential if we keep winning games and if we keep putting everything together like the little things, I think we have a shot at it for sure.”

The pitching staff from the teams combined for 23 strikeouts and allowed just six hits in the opener. WNCC won the hit battle 4-2 with three hits going for extra bases.

Shintaro Inoue and Ashton Ross each had a double while Max Adam had a triple. Adam had three RBI on the day.

Short got the win going six innings in allowing two hits, one earned run, while striking out 11 and walking just two. McCollum got the save, striking out one and hitting just one batter, before closing out the game on a double-play grounder.

The Cougars also got a strong outing from all three pitchers in the second game. Eli Hernandez got the win going five innings in allowing three hits, one run, and striking out five.

Thibault Mercadier tossed the next three innings in allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three. Archer Blumenshein tossed the ninth to get the win with one strikeout.

WNCC outhit Southeast 10-5 in the game.

The Cougars' Adam and Bryce Peterson each had two hits. Adam had a double with a run scored while Peterson had a home run with two runs scored and an RBI. Drew Book had a home run with three RBI and Hernandez had a double with two RBI.