The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team made a run at the Region IX Empire Conference title this spring and one member of the Cougars earned plenty of respect along the way.

WNCC freshman Shintaro Inoue picked up three honors on all-region team for his play this year.

Inoue, from Japan, was tabbed a first team infielder as well as being a member of the all-defensive team. He also was named freshman of the year.

The all-region teams were released Monday.

WNCC coach Mike Jones said Inoue had an outstanding first year.

“To get recognized as freshman of the year along with first team all-conference on the infield and the all-defensive team, it shows what kind of season he had and the respect he got from opposing coaches," Jones said.

Jones added that Inoue was a leader on the team in more ways than statistics.

“Shintaro brings such a positive energy to the team,” Jones said. “He stays upbeat. He stays positive. He enjoys playing the game and enjoys being around his teammates. He is an outstanding leader for us.”

Inoue led the team in batting average at .376 along with runs scored (50), RBI (52), home runs (15), triples (3), doubles (13), hits (64), walks (36) and stolen bases (17).

Inoue finished the season with a 6six-game hitting streak and had a nine-game hitting streak before that. He had at least one hit in 37 of the 50 games he played.

Inoue was the only Cougar to make the all-region team. The league MVP went to Southeast infielder Tyler Bishop, and pitcher of the year went to Otero’s Phil Carter.

Trinidad State catcher Luis Ayala was named defensive player of the year.

The first team included pitchers Otero’s Carter, McCook’s Myles Chabi, and Southeast’s Cameron Teinert and Levi Gates; infielders Inoue, Biship, Lamar’s Brian Ledezma and Luna’s Wilber Henriquez; outfielders McCOok’s Ethan Murdoch, Trinidad’s Kelvin Agosto and Otero’s Phil Carter; catcher Northeastern’s Josh Cote and designated hitter Northeastern’s Tomas Richy.

The second team was pitchers Luna’s Diego Quinonez, Trinidad’s Oliver Mabee, Northeastern’s Nick Anaya and Southeast’s Bryson Schultz; infielders Luna Jose Villalobos, Southeast’s Tyler Palmer, Lamar’s Garrett Rede and Trinidad’s Benji Suave; outfielders Luna’s Kohle Kern, Southeast’s Avery Moore and Northeastern’s Jackson Trout; catcher Northeastern’s Max Valerio and designated hitter McCook’s Michael Quick.

The all-defensive team included Trinidad State’s Luis Anaya at catcher, Northeastern’s Josh Moore at first base, Southeast’s Drew Borner at second base, Southeast’s Landon Geisler at third base, WNCC’s Inoue at shortstop, Southeast’s Avery Moore in left field, Northeastern’s Jaylan Ruffin in center field and Luna’s Juan Avila in right field.

Southeast went on to win its second-straight Region IX title, beating McCook twice for the championship

Host Southeast and McCook will both be in the Western District finals that will be this weekend.