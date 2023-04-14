Makayla Castro’s volleyball career has taken another step.

The 2014 Scottsbluff High School graduate was recently named both the indoor and beach volleyball coach at Spartanburg Methodist College. She officially begins her role for the South Carolina school on Wednesday.

It is a position that Castro said is something that she is excited for.

“It means the world to me to finally be a head coach,” Castro said. “Being able to take everything I’ve been taught and experienced as both coach and player feels like it’s finally paying off!”

Spartanburg Methodist College has a storied athletic program and the beach volleyball team qualified for the first NJCAA national tournament that will be held April 20-22 in Traverse, Florida.

“I’m super proud of taking over a program where they’re continuing to set their eyes on success and competing at a high level with these coaching changes,” Castro said. “My goals at Spartanburg Methodist College are to continue its upward trajectory but take it to the next level in championship contention while also developing amazing young women.”

Castro spent two years playing volleyball at Garden City Community College, and then at Chowan University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree. She moved Keiser University as a graduate assistant where she got her Master’s degree.

Castro spent two seasons as the assistant coach at Columbia International University and helped lead the program to record-breaking accomplishments.

In two seasons, CIU went 72-18, won two Appalachian Athletic Conference regular season championships, one Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament championship, made two NAIA National Tournament appearances, and won an NCCAA National Championship title.

Castro was instrumental in helping the Rams earn numerous individual honors AAC Setter and Freshman of the Year, an AAC Tournament MVP, NCCAA Player of the Year, and an NAIA First-Team All-American.

It has been a long nine-year journey, but Castro is excited for the new adventure on the East Coast.

“The journey has been a rollercoaster but overall, both validating and rewarding,” she said. “As a player being coached by many different people, I was able to learn what does and doesn’t work for different types of athletes. As a graduate assistant and assistant coach, I was able to learn two very different styles of coaching. Out of all these, some being more successful than others, I was able to develop what style, strategies and philosophies

“I hope to instill in the program and my team a championship mindset in both indoor and beach,”.

More college notes

» Jordan Stoddard, a Southeast Goshen High graduate, is in her freshman year at Division I South Dakota State and is having a good season. In a meet on April 8 at the USD Early Bird meet, Stoddard took fifth in the high jump at 5-foot-5.

Stoddard was also dominant at the Central Nebraska Challenge in Kearney April 2 where she captured the long jump with an outdoor personal best jump of 17-11 ½.

» Jessica Rogers, who grew up and played softball in Gering before her family moved to Lincoln, is an assistant softball coach at the Division I level for the University of South Dakota, where she played and exceled. Rogers, returned to her South Dakota alumna-mater in 2022 to be the assistant coach after graduating from USD in 2019 as one of the best power hitters in program history.

Rogers hit .706 for Gering High her junior year and struck out just once in 101 at bats. She then transferred to Lincoln Southwest High School her senior year where she batted .474 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs. In her four years at USD, Rogers hit .309 with 34 home runs, 33 doubles, 129 RBIs, and 91 runs scored.

USD, which entered the week with a 17-17 mark, travels to Nebraska-Omaha April 22-23 and then hoss Creighton the week after.

» A couple Scottsbluff long distance runners are competing for the University of Wyoming women’s track team: Brooke Holzworth, a sophomore and Kaylee Bentley, a senior.

Holzworth competed last weekend at Mines Kit Mayer Classic in Golden, Colorado, and finished 16th in the 1,500 in 5:18.58.

