BEATRICE — Eli Hernandez hit a grand slam on Tuesday afternoon but it wasn’t enough as the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team fell to Southeast Community College, 9-6

WNCC dropped to 5-15 in Empire Conference North play and 7-28 overall. Southeast leads the North with a 20-3 conference mark and is 30-10 on the year.

WNCC and Southeast are scheduled to play a nine-inning game Wednesday in Beatrice. and the Cougars then have doubleheader at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, on Thursday.

The Cougars fell behind 3-0 through four innings but regrouped in a big way in the fifth.

Dylan Harris and Hunter McCollum both earned walks followed by Roangeraud Fraai’s single to load the bases. Hernandez then hit the first pitch over the leftfield fence to give the Cougars 4-3 lead.

The Storm came answered with five runs on four singles in the bottom half of the frame for an 8-4 lead.

The Cougars got a solo home run from Ashton Ross to lead off the sixth, and Shintaro Inoue delivered a sacrifice fly to score Fraai to make the score 9-6.

But WNCC couldn’t get any closer.

Hernandez had two hits with his home run and four RBI. Ross and Fraai were the only others with hits.

WNCC utilized two pitchers. Clayden Brandon took the loss, going 4 1/3 innings in allowing eight hits, eight runs while striking out four.

Adrian Short went 3 2/3 innings while scattering four hits and one run while striking out three.