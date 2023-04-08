The Western Nebraska Community College and McCook Community College baseball teams needed extra innings to decide things on Saturday afternoon.

Shintaro Inoue homered twice for the Cougars, but McCook scored three times in the 10th inning to with a 7-5 victory.

“It was a good baseball game. We had some scoring opportunities early in the game that we didn’t capitalize on,” WNCC coach Mike Jones said. “We had a close ball game. Eli (Hernandez) did a great job on the mound for the start and then from the bullpen I thought we did OK. We just ran out of gas at the end.

“We had a bunch of guys on base and had our opportunities for sure,” Jones said. “Shintaro had a really good game for us and then they intentionally walk him at the end to attack our other guys. That is part of the game.”

McCook scored twice in the first inning and WNCC answered in the bottom half of frame. Eli Hernandez reached on an error and Inoue homered to right field to tie the game.

Two batters later, Drew Book hit a solo shot to give the Cougars the lead.

McCook tied the game with a single run in the third, and WNCC jumped ahead again in the seventh when Inoue homered over the right field fence for the 4-3 lead.

McCook tied the game with a run in the eighth on a two-out RBI double.

The Cougars had a chance for a ninth-inning walk-off win as Inoue was walked on four pitches. With two outs, Adam delivered a single to put runners on the corners, but that was it.

McCook loaded the bases in the 10th inning with two singles and a walk. Michael Quick then delivered a single to score two and the third run came in on an Ethan Murdoch double.

WNCC came right back in the bottom of the inning as Jacob Jackson and Ashton Ross earned back-to-back walks. Hernandez then singles to score one run. Inoue was then intentionally walked to load the bases but WNCC couldn’t get the base hit to plate the tying or winning run.

The two teams finished with a combined 23 hits with McCook outhitting WNCC 12-11.

The Cougars had several players with multiple hits. Book went 3-for-4 with a home run, a run scored, and an RBI.

“We go back at it Tuesday and Wednesday next week and then Friday and Sunday,” Jones said. “Things are not going to get any easier. We have to keep battling and keep getting better.”