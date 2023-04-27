Offense was on display in Thursday's doubleheader between the Western Nebraska Community College and Otero College softball teams at Volunteer Field in Scottsbluff.

Otero hit 10 home runs in winning the opener 33-3. WNCC led late in the second game before Otero got a seventh-inning home run to earn the 13-12 win and the sweep.

The Cougars host McCook Community College in five games to wrap up the regular season.

Saturday and Sunday’s contests are doubleheaders starting noon and Monday's single game is at 11 a.m.. Sunday will also be sophomore recognition before the game.

The Cougars scored two runs in the first inning of the second game. Erin Hurst and Chloe Cronquist each got on with a walk. Hurst scored on a sacrifice fly and Cronquist scored on a Morgan Dustin single.

Otero came back in the bottom of the second with three runs and then plated another run in the third for a 4-2 lead. WNCC got one back n the fourth when Baylie Krueger reached on an error and came in to scored on a fielder’s choice hit.

The Rattlers added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-3 lead. WNCC mounted a comeback, scoring six runs in the sixth inning.

Sianna Lewis hammered a two-run home run to cut the lead to 8-5. Plorin than singled and the Cougars loaded the bases on walks by Bree Henson and Wharton. Plorin scored on a Devyn Priselac single. Cronquist then scored Henson on a sacrifice fly and Wharton and Priselac scored on a DemiRae Woolsey triple to take the 9-8 lead.

Otero answered with three in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead at 11-9.

WNCC mounted a seventh-inning rally as Plorin and Henson each reached base with one-out singles. Plorin scored on a Wharton double. Priselac then earned a walk to put two on with two outs.

Cronquist then drove a pitch that hit the yellow edging on the fence for a double that scored two runs as the Cougars took a 12-11 lead.

Otero’s Ana Medeiros then hit a two-run walk-off home run for the winner.

NCC and Otero each had 11 hits in the contest. Plorin went 3-for-4 game with a double, two runs scored and a RBI. Wharton had two hits, a double and two runs scored. Cronquist had three RBI.

The first game was all Otero as they scored 12 in the first and 11 in the third to lead 28-3 after three innings.

Wharton led the Cougars with two hits. Hurst had the only extra base hit with a triple.

COLLEGE TRACK

Chadron State College’s new track and field will be initiated this weekend when the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference holds its championships on it.

At least 500 athletes will be involved, representing the 13 schools that have track programs. There are 24 entries in each of the events.

Forty Eagles, 20 of each gender, have qualified, according to Eagles coach Seth Mischke.

There will be three full days of competition, starting at about 9:15 a.m. each day.

Kyla Sawvell is the conference pacesetter in the women’s hammer throw with a best of 55.73 meters, or 182-feet, 10 inches. That puts her more than 10 feet ahead her nearest rivals.

The Wall, S.D., native also is fourth on the conference list in the shot put with a best of 14.17 meters, or 46-6, and is sixth among the discus throwers.

Another CSC thrower, Courtney Smith of Casper, ranks sixth in the hammer throw entering this week’s conference meet and placed fourth in the event at the 2022 RMAC showdown.

On the men’s side, the Eagles return a conference record-holder.

A year ago, Shane Collins of Bison, S.D., broke the conference’s hammer throw record that dated back to 2005 with a heave of 202 feet

Collins ended last season with a sore right shoulder, sat out the 2023 indoor season to rehabilitate, but has returned for outdoors and will enter Friday’s competition with the RMAC’s best hammer throw this spring. It is 59.35 meters, or 194 feet, 9 inches.

Among the other Chadron State men who have performed well this spring are hurdlers Creighton Trembly of Longmont, Colo., and Logan Peila of Miles City, Mont.

Trembly won the silver medal in the 110-meter highs at last year’s conference championships in 14.59 seconds and has a best this spring of 14.42. Peila has the fourth best 400-meter time of 54.44 seconds.