The Western Nebraska Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Otero College Saturday afternoon at Volunteer Field.

Morgan Dustin had a grand slam and Arianah Plorin added a two-run shots as the Cougars earned a 14-5 win over the Rattlers.

WNCC had a 6-0 lead in the second game, but Otero scored at least one run in the final six innings and earned a 15-10 win.

The two teams play a doubleheader on Sunday, which starts at noon, and then wraps up the five-game series on Monday.

Otero jumped out to a lead in the opener on a three-run home run by Abigail Swartz. WNCC answered with five in the first and added four more in the second on Dustin’s slam

Otero added one in the third, but WNCC plated four in the bottom of the frame with Devyn Priselac leading off with a single followed by Plorin’s home run.

WNCC had 11 hits in the win. Priselac went 3-for-4 with three runs scored while Plorin went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, home run, and two RBIs.

Dustin went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, and four RBIs.

The second game saw the two teams combine for 25 runs and 27 hits.

WNCC grabbed a 6-0 lead after the first inning as Dustin had a run-scoring single and DemiRae Woolsey added a three-run triple.

Otero tied the game with six runs in the second innning, which came on five hits. Only one of the runs was earned.

WNCC then answered with a run in the second as Plorin walked and scored on a passed ball.

Otero broke a 9-9 tie with two runs in the fifth only to watch the Cougars plate one in the bottom of the fifth when Wharton scored on a Plorin single.

Otero added a run the sixth and then went up 15-10 with three in the seventh to get the win.

WNCC had nine hits in the contest while Otero had 18.

WNCC was led by Victoria Wharton had three hits and scored three runs. Priselac had two hits along with Woolsey.

Baseball

LAMAR, Colo. — The Cougars dropped an Empire Conference doubleheader to Lamar Community College on Saturday.

WNCC give up seven runs in the fourth-inning runs in an 11-3 loss to the Lopes in the opener.

WNCC had a 4-2 lead in the second game before Lamar scored seven runs in its final three at bats to earn the sweep with the 9-5 victory.

The Cougars hit four home runs in the second game: Max Adam, Drew Book, Shintaro Inoue and Bryce Peterson.

Ashton Ross led the Cougars in the first game as he with a 2-for-4.

Inoue had a home run with two RBIs.