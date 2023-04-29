Western Nebraska Community College and McCook Community College split a split a doubleheader Saturday at Volunteer Field in which both games had the same scores.

The first game saw the two teams battle 40-mph gusts, and McCook scored seven times in the seventh inning for a 11-4 win.

WNCC then scored six times in the second inning of the second game for a 11-4 win

The teams are scheduled for a doubleheader Sunday, set for a noon start. The Cougars 11 sophomores will also be recognized.

The teams wrap up a five-game weekend series Monday, scheduled for an 11 a.m. start.

McCook plated single runs in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead in the second game. WNCC then scored six runs in the bottom half of the second.

Bree Henson started things as she reached on an error and was doubled home by Sianna Lewis. Baylie Krueger then added a RBI single to knot the game at 2-2.

WNCC loaded the bases and Chloe Cronquist singled in two runs. Morgan Dustin followed with a hit that plated two more runs.

McCook plated one in the third, but WNCC answered in the bottom half with two runs.

Both teams added a run in the fourth, and the Cougars added two insurance runs in the sixth.

Erin Hurst went 3-for-3 to lead the Cougars three runs scored. Four Cougars had two hits each. Lewis had two doubles with two runs scored and two RBI, while Krueger had two singles with two RBI and two runs scored.

Caley Leslie picked up the complete-game win as she scattered 10 hits.

The first game was a battle until the seventh inning.

WNCC scored twice in the sixth to tie the score 4-4, but McCook scored seven times in the seventh with Gering graduate Brylee Dean getting a single and scoring Emma Pennala with the go-ahead run.

WNCC was outhit in the contest 15-7.

Dustin had two hits with a double to lead the Cougars.