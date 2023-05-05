TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team hit two grand slams in a 24-12 win over Trinidad State College Friday to open a best-of-three-series in the Region IX baseball tournament.

The Cougars need just a win on Saturday to take the opening series and earn a spot in the double-elimination bracket play next weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

WNCC head coach Mike Jones said the Cougars came ready to play.

“Offensively it was everyone contributing,” Jones said. “The entire lineup had a bunch of really good at-bats. We had some really big home runs with a bunch of guys on base. Everybody had excellent at bats and everybody was locked in. It was definitely the offensive potential that we have. It was a great day to put it all together.”

The Cougars finished with 18 hits, including four home runs.

Dylan Harris and Roangeraud Fraai had the grand slams, and Bryce Peterson and Tyler Easter also homered in the win.

Fraai went 4-for-6 with six RBI and four runs scored. while Easter had three hits with two RBI and two runs scored.

Harris went 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored. Peterson, Max Adam, and Eli Hernandez each had two hits, and Peterson had five RBI and three runs scored in the win.

Jones said it was a good defensive effort.

“Adrian (Short) did a great job (pitching) early in the game and we played really good defense behind him,” Jones said. “We made some really big pitches and made some really big plays, which we needed to because they had guys in scoring position. If we can continue to pitch well and play good defense and let our offense work, we have a good chance tomorrow.”

WNCC broke the game open early with 15 runs over the third and fourth innings to build an 18-2 lead.

WNCC added four more runs in the top of the fifth to make it 22-2.

Jones said the Cougars need to play smart Saturday as they just need one more win to move on. The two squads will be play a second game if necessary to decide the series.

“Trinidad will be coming and fighting really hard in trying to keep their season alive,” Jones said. “It is always tough to go up against somebody that has their backs up against the wall. We have to stay focused and try not to do it all with one swing or pitch. We have to play smart baseball and let the game come to us.”

Softball

STERLING, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team had its season come to an end with a heart-breaking 10-9 loss to Luna Community College Friday at the Region IX tournament Friday.

The Cougars (11-36), who graduate 11 sophomores, scored five runs in the third inning on seven hits to take an early lead. Arianah Plorin started the inning with a single and came in to score on a Victoria Wharton single. With two outs, Chloe Cronquist singled home Wharton.

Sianna Lewis then made it 3-0 nothing with a run-scoring double, and Morgan Dustin and Bree Henson both added RBI singles in the frame.

Luna answered with three runs on two home runs in the bottom half of the third, before WNCC added two more runs in the fourth for a 7-3 lead.

Luna scored three rimes in the bottom half of the ininng, and the Roughriders then took an 8-7 lead with two runs in the fifth.

WNCC rallied with two runs in the sixth to regain the lead for the last time at 9-8.

Luna then ended the game with two runs in the seventh for the walk-off win.

WNCC was led at the plate by Cronquist and Dustin, who each had three hits. Cronquist went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Dustin was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Both hitters had a double in the contest.

Wharton made first-team, alll-region selection as an outfielder, while Dustin was an all-region honorable mention selection.

WNCC coach Courtney Medina said the Cougars 11 sophomores were special to the program over the past two seasons. Baylie Krueger and Devyn Priselar are the only underclassmen on the team.

"We're thankful for the sophomore class and what they have done in their two years in the program," Medina said. "We are excited about the future for Baylie and Devyn."

In other regional games, Trinidad State eliminated Otero 15-5. McCook Community College wasup 5-3 over Northeastern Junior College in the bottom of the fifth of the winner’s bracket final when the game was suspended due to inclement weather.

It will be resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday.