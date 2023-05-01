The Western Nebraska Community College softball team finished off the regular season with three losses to McCook Community College over Sunday and Monday afternoon.

McCook swept a doubleheader at Volunteer Field on Sunday afternoon by the scores of 11-2 and 6-5. McCook then downed the Cougars 6-3 on Monday.

WNCC heads into the Region IX tournament in Sterling, Colorado, this weekend as the No. 6 seed. Pairings for the Region IX tournament will be released on Tuesday.

WNCC scored two runs in the top of the second to take a 3-2 lead on Monday but McCook answered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. McCook added single runs in the third and fourth innings for the 6-3 lead and held on to for the win.

WNCC finished the game with six hits with Victoria Wharton getting two singles with a run scored and a stolen base.

Wharton also had three singles in four plate appearances in the first game on Sunday. Bree Henson also had two singles.

McCook scoring single runs in six of the seven innings to get the win in the second game.

WNCC had a strong pitching performance from Caley Leslie who went all seven innings in scattering 13 hits.

Offensively, WNCC had seven hits with Erin Hurst and Arianah Plorin each having two hits. Hurst had two doubles with two runs scored. Wharton had two RBIs in the contest. Plorin had two singles with a run scored.

College baseball

MCCOOK – WNCC wrapped up the regular season with a 12-5 loss to McCook Community College Sunday afternoon

The Cougars will now prepare best-of-three first-round Region IX playoff series on the road. The matchup will be announced later this week.

McCook scored 10 runs in the first three innings and never looked back for the victory.

WNCC finished with nine hits in the contest. Shintaro Inoue went 3-for-5 plate appearance with a two-run home run.

WNCC used five pitchers on the day. Grant DeClue got the start and went two innings in allowing three hits, six runs, and striking out three. Thibault Mercadier and Nicolas Tremblay each went two innings.

Mytchell Pollock and Eli Hernandez each tossed an inning.