The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team put on an offensive display to open a doubleheader at Cleveland Field in ideal weather Friday afternoon.

Then it was McCook’s turn to do the same in the second game of the Empire Conference matchup.

WNCC’s Drew Book, Shintaro Inoue, and Bryce Peterson all hit home runs to lead the Cougars to a 9-1 win in Game 1, which was scheduled for seven innings.

The second game was scoreless until the fifth inning. That’s was then the Indians scored 10 runs over the next three frames to take the 13-5 victory in the nine-inning game and earn a split of the conference games.

The teams will play twice again on Saturday, beginning at noon.

Inoue and Book hit solo shots in the third inning of the opener, just two batters apart, and Peterson added a two-run shot in the fifth.

WNCC added four more runs in the sixth, all coming with two outs in the inning. Eli Hernandez scored on a single by Peterson. WNCC loaded the bases and Dylan Howard singled in two more runs for a 9-1 lead.

WNCC registered 11 hits in the contest. The Cougars were led by Inoue, who was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, He went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and an RBI.

Book went 3-for-4 day with three RBI, and Peterson drove in three runs as well.

Valentin Blanc scattered five hits over five innings to get the win. He struck out four.

Archer Blumenshein didn’t allow a hit in two innings to close the game out for the Cougars. He struck out two.

McCook broke a scoreless tie in the second game with two runs in the fifth and then added three more in the sixth.

WNCC scored four runs in the bottom of the inning as Ashton Ross delivered a two-run double.

McCook answered with five runs in the seventh and then added three insurance runs in the eighth

Peterson went 2-for-5 with a run scored while Ross went 3-for-3 with a double, run scored, and two RBIs. Dylan Harris also had two singles with a run scored and an RBI.

Firman Hassed started and took the loss for the Cougars. He was one of four pitchers that WNCC used in the game.