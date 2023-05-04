STERLNG, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team went 1-1 on Thursday, to start play in the Region IX Tournament.

The Cougars opened with a tough 4-1 loss to McCook Community College. WNCC then rebounded in the elimination bracket with a 19-6 win over Lamar Community College

WNCC faces Luna Community College Friday in an elimination game set for a 12:30 p.m. start.

The Cougars couldn’t get the clutch hit in the loss to McCook in the opener.

McCook scored a run in the first inning, and WNCC came back to load the bases in the second on a single by Erin Hurst and two walks. The Cougars could not capitalize, however.

WNCC tied the game in the third as Victoria Wharton singled followed by a Cronquist single. Hurst got a single to score Wharton with the tying run.

McCook went back in front 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the third and then added two insurance runs in the sixth for the 4-1 lead.

WNCC was barely outhit by McCook 6-4. Hurst had two hits while DemiRae Woolsey had a double.

The second game didn’t start the way WNCC wanted.

Lamar scored three times in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. WNCC got a run back in the bottom of the second when Sianna Lewis delivered a leadoff home run.

Lamar added two runs in the third for a 5-1 lead before WNCC rallied in the bottom half of the inning.

Wharton led things off with a single followed by a single by Hurst. Wharton came in to score on a throwing error and then Hurst scored on a DemiRae Woolsey single.

Cronquist followed with a double and then Lewis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Baylie Krueger was hit by a pitch and then Morgan Dustin plated another run with a single to tie the game at 5-5.

Arianah Plorin then reached on an error to score another run and then Devyn Prisilec singled in two to make it 8-5.

Wharton walked to put two on. Hurst came through with a bad-hop single to plate Priselac to lead 9-5. Cronquist got another RBI as she ripped a single up the middle followed by a Lewis RBI double.

WNCC scored three more runs walks to lead 14-5 before the half-inning ended.

Other scores on the opening day of the tournament were: Luna Community College 7, Otero College 2; Trinidad State 20, Lamar 0; Northeastern 17, Luna 0 and McCook 3, Trinidad 2.

The latter two games were both semifinals in the winner’s bracket.

Baseball

The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team enters the Region IX tournament with hopes of advancing to tournament play in Windsor, Colorado.

The first stop, though, is a best-of-three series with South No. 1 seed Trinidad State College Friday and Saturday. The Cougars and Trojans will play one game on Friday and then possibly two games on Saturday.

WNCC enters the weekend series with a 15-33 overall record and a 13-19 mark in conference play. Trinidad State is 28-25-1 overall and 21-11 in conference play. The two teams have played twice this season with each team winning once. The other doubleheader that was slated for last week was canceled.

Tyler Easter, a catcher for the Cougars, said the Cougars have the potential to make some noise at the regional tournament.

“It would be amazing to make some noise at regionals and prove we can beat anyone in the region,” he said. “Defense will have to lock it up and offense will have to play loose and manufacture runs when needed.

“Trinidad will try to steal bases and they have a good offense,” Easter said. “Keys to success will be to keep runners off second and get the leadoff out every inning.”

WNCC is led by Shintaro Inoue with a .373 batting average with two doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 41 runs scored. Dylan Howard is right behind at .317 followed by Bryce Peterson at .295 with eight home runs, while Roangeraud Fraai is at .288.

“Pitching will be the most important and we will have to compete for outs and we will have to make minimum errors,” Easter said. “We also have to limit the big innings.”