STERLING, Colo.— The Western Nebraska Community College softball pounded out 10 hits, but couldn’t get the big one Saturday afternoon in a 13-7 loss to Northeastern Junior College.

The Cougars and Plainswomen combined for 23 hits in the contest and the difference was that WNCC stranded 10 base runners. That includes leaving the bases loaded in the third inning.

WNCC had runners on in five of the seven innings, and the offense was led Victoria Wharton, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, two singles, two RBI, and a run scored.

Arianah Plorin and Morgan Dustin each had two hits in the contest, while DemiRae Woolsey had a two-run home run.

NJC scored four runs in the first inning with only two being earned runs for starting pitcher DesaRae Woolsey.

WNCC cut the lead in half with two in the bottom of the third when Erin Hurst and Wharton had back-to-back singles. Chloe Cronquist then walked to load the bases.

Sianna Lewis scored the first run as she earned a walk after being down 0-2 in the count. Dustin then singled in Wharton to make the score 4-2.

NJC scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 7-2. WNCC plated a run in the fifth when Lewis was hit by a pitch and scored on a Plorin single.

The Plainswomen added three runs each in the sixth and seventh to lead 13-3. WNCC mounted a comeback in the seventh as Dustin reached on an error. Then, with two outs, Woolsey took the first pitch deep over the left field fence for a two-out, two-run home run.

Plorin followed with a single and Hurst reached on an error. Wharton then ripped the ball to left field with a triple to score two, but that was as close as the Cougars would come.