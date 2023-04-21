LAS VEGAS, N.M. — DesaRae Woolsey struck out nine and allowed just four hits as the Western Nebraska Community College softball team captured a 7-3 win over Luna Community College Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Woolsey went all seven innings in striking out nine, walking just one and scattering four hits.

“Today was a different day and it felt good to just go out and compete,” Woolsey said. “We took our weakness from past games and turned them into our strengths, specifically defensively. Our defense made great plays, they had my back and we fed off that energy throughout the entire game.”

The nine strikeouts is a career high for Woolsey who said she came close to that number in high school.

“Every day in the circle is a learning moment. Today was all about continuing to trust my defense behind me and having confidence in every single pitch,” she said. “In high school, I’ve come close to nine strikeouts, but it felt great to finally do it in a Cougar jersey. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish that without my team though; they motivate me and make me want to get better.”

Woolsey surrendered a solo home run in the fourth inning and then reitred 12 straight batters including four by strikeouts.

The Cougar defense also turned a key double play early in the game.

Offensively, WNCC had 10 hits. It was Woolsey twin sister DemiRae and her battery-mate behind the plate on defense that got the offense started early. After Arianah Plorin walked and Chloe Cronquist singled, DemiRae rocketed a 3-run home run to give the Cougars the 3-0 first-inning lead.

Luna came back in the second as the Roughriders had a 2-run shot in the top of the second. WNCC answered with two more runs in the bottom of the third when Cronquist walked, was sacrificed over to second by DemiRae. Morgan Dustin then reached on an error followed by a 2-run single by Sianna Lewis to make it 5-2.

Woolsey retired the side in the fifth and seventh innings on just nine pitches each frame. She recorded three outs on eight pitches in the sixth.

WNCC added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Wharton went 3-for-4 in the game with three singles and a run scored. Cronquist was 2-for-2 with two walks, while Lewis had two hits with three RBI. Woolsey also had a big day at the plate with a home run and three RBI.

WNCC and Luna will be back in action Saturday and Sunday with doubleheader action beginning at 11 a.m. both days.

Woolsey said they have to keep building off this game and keep pushing and picking up momentum.

“Going forward, it’s one pitch at a time. One inning at a time. Back to the basics and running off energy and momentum,” she said. “We need to take everything we did well today and carry that into these next games in order to be successful!”