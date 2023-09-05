GERING — The Pioneers are switching leagues and leadership for next season.

Shane Sharkey was named Western Nebraska's coach on Tuesday, a move that comes after the summer college wood-bat baseball program announced it was joining the Rocky Mountain League.

Sharkey, who was an assistant coach for the Nebraska-Kearney baseball program in 2016-17, is the fifth coach in the Pioneers history.

"Mayra and I interviewed a number of very well-qualified potential coaches over the past few weeks," Chuck Heeman, half of the husband-wife team that owns the Pioneers, said in a media release on the hiring. "Shane stood out as someone not only with on-field and recruiting experience but experience in leading young me on- and off the field. His success at Nebraska-Kearney, Dallas-Brookhaven and as a player gives him the kind of background we've been looking for and we feel fortunate to be working with him."

Sharkey was named the assistant coach as Dallas College Brookhaven, his junior college alma mater, in 2018. He was part of the staff that helped the program reach the NJCAA DIII World Series im 2019, and also earn a Top Five ranking in the polls two years later.

Sharkey was an All-American second baseman at Dallas College Brookhaven and he then continued his collegiate career at Nebraska-Kearney. He played professional indepedent baseball in the Patriot League.

"I'm really excited and thankful for this opportunity," Sharkey said in the media release. "I can't wait to get to Gering and be back in the great state of Nebraska coaching college baseball."

The Pioneers are scheduled to begin the season on May 28 and will be part of the Rocky Mountain League after playing an independent schedule this past season.

Western Nebraska was admitted into the league — which has been in operation for 25 years — along with the Colorado Spring outlands and Ft. Collins Foxes The league also consists of the Liberal Bee-Jays, Hays Larks, Dodge City A's, Colorado Roughriders, the Game Day Angels and Denver Cougars.

"We knew our fans grew frustrated as we got a feel for what teams we could count on as we searched for the right fit in a league," the Heemans said in a media release on the league move. "Believe us, we had our frustrations as well. Sometimes you have to take one step back to take two steps forward, and we feel we've done that and acheived some stability that wasn't always there (in 2023)."

The Rocky Mountain League plays a 32-game schedule and earch team has approximately 54 games for the season, with mixing in non-league teams. The Pioneers plan to play 54 games this season, with 36 at home, according to the Heemans.