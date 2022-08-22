Collins, Long, Nuss big winners Saturday

It was an eventful and fun-filled night of racing at HiWay 92 Raceway on Saturday with several drivers picking up multiple wins while the Farm Trucks had three different winners.

Kevin Collins won twice on the night in the Vintage class, while Scott Long and Kallen Nuss won three times in their respectful classes.

The night belonged to the Farm trucks who had a variety of winners showing the competitive nature of the class. Alvie Howell started things off by posting the fastest hot-lap time to earn the quicktime award. Howell then proceeded to win the trophy dash.

The heat race was another dandy as Allan Cress had his pick-up running just right as he held off Howell for the win with Terry Gass taking third.

The main event was just as exciting between those three drivers as all three battled within a pick-up length for all 15 laps. Howell, who has been dominating in the class the past races, tried everything to get by Gass and Cress. Howell, however, had a minor spinout and that spinout pushed him back further. Gass then held off Cress on the final lap to get the main event win.

The Vintage class saw two drivers pick up wins. Brian Harden had the fastest quicktime and then won the heat race. Collins got the better of Harden in the trophy dash, which set up the main event.

That race featured Collins and Harden battling it out for the entire race. The final five laps, Harden would seem to have the steam to pass Collins on the straight-away, but as they entered the turns, Collins car had the right adjustments to put some air between the bumpers and Collins picked up the main event win.

The win by Collins was his first in a while since he took over driving his father’s No. 30 car. Collins dad is Larry Collins, who retired from racing a couple years ago.

The Super Stock class was also interesting as Long had the hot car. Long won the quicktime honor, but his quicktime award didn’t pay off in the trophy dash as Trent Rahmig won that race.

The heat and main event races were different stories for Long. In the heat race, Long won over Kyle Austin and then in the main event, Long had to hold off Rahmig for the win.

The Minions class was dominated by Nuss, who won all three races. Nuss won the trophy dash and then held off Porter Kelly for the heat race win. The main event saw Nuss win against while Kelly took second and Aly Simons finished third.

There will be no racing next weekend, but action returns to the track on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. when the Minions, Warriors, Farm Trucks, and Super Stocks hit the track.

The final week of racing will be Sept. 17 with a 2 p.m. start with all eight classes taking to the track. The eight classes will be Minions, Bandoleros, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Super Stocks, Legends, Super Modifieds, and Limited Late Models racing in the season finale.

Saturday Racing Results

Quicktime

Super Stock – Scott Long

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Vintage – Brian Harden

Trophy Dash

Super Stock – Trent Rahmig

Minions – Kallen Nuss

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Vintage – Kevin Collins

Minions

Heat – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Porter Kelly; 3, Bridger Wallace; 4, Aly Simons; 5, Dalton Gass; 6, Micheala

Ashing.

Main – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Porter Kelly; 3, Aly Simons; 4, Bridger Wallace; 5, Michaela Ashing; 6, Dalton

Gass.

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Allan Cress; 2, Alvie Howell; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Corey Rood; 5, Chad Steele.

Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Allan Cress; 3, Alvie Howell; 4, Corey Rood; 5, Chad Steele.

Vintage

Heat – 1, Brian Harden; 2, Kevin Collins; 3, Kelly Kister; 4, Kirby Wilson; 5, Nick Moore; 6, Thane

Ashenhurst.

Main – 1, Kevin Collins; 2, Brian Harden; 3, Kelly Kister; 4, Nick Moore; 5, Kirby Wilson; 6, Thane

Ashenburst.

Super Stock

Heat – 1, Scott Long; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Trent Rahmig; 4, Terry Gass; 5, Brayden Douglas.

Main – 1, Scott Long; 2, Trent Rahmig; 3, Kyle Austin; 4, Terry Gass; 5, Brayden Douglas.